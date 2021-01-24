UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King says she came across a fascinating article recently profiling a London-based photographer who describes herself as a “Chinese woman who takes photographs of naked Western men”.
This led Sara-Jaybe to Yushi Li's website and one of her projects entitled My Tinder Boys, in which she photographed naked men she had matched with on dating site, Tinder.
Yushi says she;'s inspired by photographers Jeff Wall, Sophie Calle, and feminist artists Jemima Stehli and Judith Chicago, and uses photography to question the gaze in relation to gender, desire, and sexuality.
Sara-Jayne chats to Yushi Li to find out more about her Tinder Boys project.
Li says at first she was using Tinder as a dating app for herself and found it really interesting how people interact and communicate with one another on the platform. She says it was fascinating how people select who they like largely based on images.
She says it is a very direct platform and she would get requests for sex.
I thought instead of asking for sex I could make a similar request, but for images. I was quite honest and straightforward with them. I just sent them a direct message saying I am an art student...and I am here to look for some models for my project. Would you be up for it?Yushi Li, Photographer and Artist
She says some men thought it was a scam while others thought they could barter sex with her in order to be photographed.
I thought maybe they thought of my message as some sort of flirtation or seduction - or they just think they can just ask that because that is what they want and they think of it as some sort of trade.Yushi Li, Photographer and Artist
What are the power dynamics at play when she photographs these men, asks Sara-Jayne?
I think I enjoy being in the control position first as the photographer...and directing them how to pose, and also I feel like the whole process of doing this project I felt like I was a 'predator' and in quite an active position.Yushi Li, Photographer and Artist
Despite flipping the stereotypes on their heads through the photographs, Li says she was not trying to demean men.
I was not trying to degrade men in any way but I think I do find it exciting and interesting to be able to sort of invert this power relationship of active man and passive woman.Yushi Li, Photographer and Artist
Li has set the photographers in very domestic settings such as the kitchen.
The kitchen is a stereotypically feminine space and putting the man in this space questions the opposition between masculinity and femininity a bit.Yushi Li, Photographer and Artist
She says the nakedness was to highlight vulnerability but also has a fascination with the erotic imagery of men in a world where the main focus is on women.
She talks about why she as a Chinese woman photographed white men and why she put herself in the pictures.
Showing the contrast between me and these western men can show how I feel living and working in the west and also a response to this western gaze on Asian women.Yushi Li, Photographer and Artist
Have a look at more of Yushi Li's photography here
Listen to Yushi Li talking about her intriguing project below:
