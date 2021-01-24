[VIDEO] Alvon Collison's partner Faried Swartz pays moving tribute in song
On Saturday the sad news was announced that musical legend Alvon Collison had died.
He has been a household name since breaking into showbiz in 1974, most famously known as the 'King of Cabaret' for his award-winning performance as Pharaoh in the musical stage production of Joseph and The Technicolor Dreamcoat.
His life partner of 27 years Faried Swartz pays a fitting tribute to 'the love of his life' in song and talks to Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King about the man and his life.
Sara-Jayne speaks to Alvon Collison's life partner Faried Swartz.
RELATED: Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies
Collison had been ill for some years.
He had been on dialysis since 2015, going on for six years. Ir was taxing, but he still did his shows and that was the best medicine.Faried Swartz, Alvon Collison's life partner
Swartz says the lockdown was very tough on Collison as the last big show they did was on Valentine's Day 2020.
So here he was on dialysis without being able to get the best medicine he can possibly have which is being on stage.Faried Swartz, Alvon Collison's life partner
For Collison, being on stage re-energised him and made him feel ready to take on the world again, says Swartz.
Without that, Swartz says Collison had been depressed. In addition, his MRI scheduled for January had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 second wave.
I think he died a little that day.Faried Swartz, Alvon Collison's life partner
After that, he collapsed and never walked again. He was wheelchair-bound.Faried Swartz, Alvon Collison's life partner
Swartz describes Collison's last hours before he died, finally having a heart attack.
He shares fond memories of his partner.
We were so fearless. We would do any show you wanted us to do.Faried Swartz, Alvon Collison's life partner
He describes Collinson's incredible kindness and how he would do shows for free if people could not afford to pay.
He started performing in the early 60s.Faried Swartz, Alvon Collison's life partner
That's how he could pay for his records. His first record was 'There's No Business Like Show Business'.Faried Swartz, Alvon Collison's life partner
Listen to Faried Swartz's moving interview below:
