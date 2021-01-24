Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy?
Did Covid-19 and the difficult lockdowns in 2020 result in a year of empathy fatigue and what does this bode for the future of compassion and support for others?
But contrary to many perceptions, organisations such as Forbes and Deloitte have found there is a trend of rising empathy in the workplace, in particular, says Breakfast Show host Sara-Jayne King.
Author Mimi Nicklin's best-seller "Softening the Edge" discusses how humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world.
Nicklin talks to Sara-Jayne and believes 2021 will be the year of empathy.
We all need some positivity in our lives right now so take a listen to the inspiring and insightful interview below:
