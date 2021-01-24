[DRIVER WARNING] Sinkhole on Victoria Road just before 12 Apostles Hotel
Atlantic seaboard Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has posted a warning:
Please be cautious on Victoria Road just before the 12 Apostles Hotel. There is a sinkhole in the yellow lane (outbound). It has been reported to the Roads Depot for their urgent attention.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
