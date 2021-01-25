Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival





The local film and entertainment industry looks set to get a boost later this year, as it's been announced the One People International Film Festival (OPIFF) will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town.

Founded in 2020, OPIFF aims to create an intimate and collaborative space for filmmakers.

Organisers say attendees can look forward to masterclasses, networking opportunities, international film and documentary screenings, and 'elegant Red-Carpet Premieres'.

The festival's Steven Taylor says they're hopeful the festival will go ahead as planned, but if Covid-19 regulations change, they will adapt the festival to go online.

Either way, we have to showcase the talent that South Africa has and we shouldn't be stopping, we should be pushing on regardless. Steven Taylor, Director of PR, Marketing and Operations - OPIFF

This is an opportunity for South Africans, people in Cape Town to be able to showcase their amazing talents. Steven Taylor, Director of PR, Marketing and Operations - OPIFF

We're asking indigenous communities to get involved because often their voice is not heard. Steven Taylor, Director of PR, Marketing and Operations - OPIFF

Taylor says they're also looking for movies that tell stories of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Let's tell the stories of those who've passed away, I'm sure there are a lot of stories to be told. Steven Taylor, Director of PR, Marketing and Operations - OPIFF

The festival has the backing of Nigerian-born Hollywood actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim, star of Hotel Rwanda, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, and TV series Black Sails.

Meanwhile, there are just three days left for filmmakers to get their submissions into the festival.

Submissions are free for South Africans, more information is available here.

🎥 Submissions for the 1st Annual One People International Film Festival are now open! #EarlyBird deadline is Friday, January 28, 2021!



Submit your work today: https://t.co/0MfrQJD0qY#OPIFF takes place April 26 - May 2 2021 pic.twitter.com/aASKNNSyjT — One People International Film Festival (@OPIF_Festival) January 20, 2021

Find out more about the OPIF festival by listening to the full podcast: