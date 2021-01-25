Is the Political Party Funding Act the 'silver bullet' for corruption?





From 1 April political parties will be compelled to disclose who they received funding from to the Independent Electoral Commission.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally announced the implementation date of the new rules which he signed into law two years ago.

In a statement, the presidency said that the Act is a “historic development for transparency and accountability in South Africa”.

But non-profit advocacy organisation Right2Know says the law is long overdue.

We believe it could have been signed much earlier. Thami Nkosi, Advocacy Organiser - Right2Know

The biggest issue is around people influencing decision-making processes within government and political parties. Thami Nkosi, Advocacy Organiser - Right2Know

Now they will be required to disclose people who are giving them any form of donation. Thami Nkosi, Advocacy Organiser - Right2Know

In his statement on Friday, the President said the laws will 'strengthen the confidence of citizens in the democratic political process'.

Every person has the right to know who they are voting for and who they are getting their money from. Thami Nkosi, Advocacy Organiser - Right2Know

Under the Act, donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organs of state or state-owned enterprises are prohibited.

Listen to the full podcast to find out more about the new political party funding laws: