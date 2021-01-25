Is the Political Party Funding Act the 'silver bullet' for corruption?
From 1 April political parties will be compelled to disclose who they received funding from to the Independent Electoral Commission.
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally announced the implementation date of the new rules which he signed into law two years ago.
In a statement, the presidency said that the Act is a “historic development for transparency and accountability in South Africa”.
But non-profit advocacy organisation Right2Know says the law is long overdue.
We believe it could have been signed much earlier.Thami Nkosi, Advocacy Organiser - Right2Know
The biggest issue is around people influencing decision-making processes within government and political parties.Thami Nkosi, Advocacy Organiser - Right2Know
Now they will be required to disclose people who are giving them any form of donation.Thami Nkosi, Advocacy Organiser - Right2Know
In his statement on Friday, the President said the laws will 'strengthen the confidence of citizens in the democratic political process'.
RELATED: A guide to how SA political parties get funded
Every person has the right to know who they are voting for and who they are getting their money from.Thami Nkosi, Advocacy Organiser - Right2Know
Under the Act, donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organs of state or state-owned enterprises are prohibited.
Listen to the full podcast to find out more about the new political party funding laws:
More from Local
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna!
Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'.Read More
'Breathing room' for Western Cape hospitals as Covid-19 numbers continue to drop
The Western Cape’s Covid-19 surge has ended and the pressure on the hospital system has been eased, says Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes
Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast.Read More
[WATCH] Healthcare workers battle with burnout and depression on frontline
EWN has spoken to a number of doctors and nurses who are not coping emotionally and physically with the second wave of Covid-19.Read More
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk kicks off virtually, with bigger prizes
Refilwe Moloto chats to Dis-Chem Marketing Manager, Mark Norten about the 2021 round of Brain with the new Junior Brain addition.Read More
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers
Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher.Read More
3 reasons you should plan to invest in property in 2021
Rawson's property expert Craig Mott shares his top three reasons why, if you can, 2021 should be the year you invest in property.Read More
'I wore scrubs, a PPE suit, gloves, mask and a visor to visit dying dad'
Certain hospitals have been allowing 'compassionate visits' to Covid-19 patients who are at 'end of life stages'.Read More
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival
Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town.Read More
[DRIVER WARNING] Sinkhole on Victoria Road just before 12 Apostles Hotel
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has posted the warning on Facebook saying it has been reported for urgent attention.Read More
More from Politics
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes
Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast.Read More
Where should the line be drawn for celebrities' right to privacy?
Sara-Jayne speaks to Maushami Chetty who is the CEO at Aarya Legal about the legal and ethical issues.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for Minister Jackson Mthembu
The service for Minister in the Presidency is at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Ackerville, Mpumalanga.Read More
Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters
Studies have found that habitually pronouncing an unfamiliar name incorrectly is a form of implicit discrimination.Read More
Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question'
Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime.Read More
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado
Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah.Read More
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA
Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard.Read More
He never forgot his humanity - politicians and journalists mourn Jackson Mthembu
Political leaders and members of the media have paid tribute to the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.Read More
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More
'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment.Read More