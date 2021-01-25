'I wore scrubs, a PPE suit, gloves, mask and a visor to visit dying dad'





For many, the horror of losing a loved one to Covid-19 has been compacted by the inability to say goodbye.

Many healthcare workers have spoken of the difficulty of having to inform family members of a patient's deteriorating health knowing they won't get the chance to say goodbye in person.

But some hospitals are, under strict guidelines and regulations, allowing patients to have one last visit when in 'end of life stages'.

Bryan Hampshire's 83-year-old father was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 over Christmas.

Bryan says the family was contacted by a counsellor at the hospital when his father's condition deteriorated.

That is when I suggested, 'can I go see him'. Bryan Hampshire

Bryan had himself been diagnosed with coronavirus earlier in December, he believes that was one of the reasons he was able to visit his father.

The counsellor had discussed this with his doctors and I was able to get a special clearance to go and see him. Bryan Hampshire

Bryan describes the 'lengthy process' of being able to go into the hospital to visit his Dad.

You get screened before you go into the hospital, then I went to the Surgical ICU ward...I was given blue scrubs and then putting a PPE suit on and hairnet and gloves and a mask and a visor. Bryan Hampshire

You got through all these different chamber rooms to get to the ICU. Bryan Hampshire

He explains how important the visit was for the family.

It bought a lot of closure for us. Bryan Hampshire

He also paid tribute to the medical staff who were tasked with looking after his father.

Seeing the compassion and love from the doctors was mindblowing. Bryan Hampshire

Listen as Bryan describes the measures he was required to go through to visit his father in hospital prior to his death from Covid-19: