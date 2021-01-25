[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation
UNICEF's Daniel Timme speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the devastation brought by Cyclone Eloise.
I was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population here, especially in the poorer quarters of the city.Daniel Timme, Chief of Communications - UNICEF Mozambique
Many of the make-shift houses in poorer areas have been destroyed, he says.
We are still not out of the woods as over the next two days we are expecting more flooding as the rains are still continuing, the soil is saturated and rivers were already on alert level. Flooding is the main concern.Daniel Timme, Chief of Communications - UNICEF Mozambique
Listen to Daniel Timme from Beira, Mozambique below:
Above is the after and below is the before video...
Thank you to Storm Report SA for the Facebook posts of photos and videos
More from Africa
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado
Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah.Read More
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March
Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-19 jab.Read More
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees
Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a ban on trading raw timber.Read More
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans'
It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda.Read More
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms
Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment.Read More
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'
The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.Read More
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe.Read More
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed'
NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border.Read More
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane
The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai.Read More
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes
With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this year.Read More