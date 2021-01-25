[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Wilson
Today at 13:40
Food - Vegan January and new cookbook with Tammy Fry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tammy Fry
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Sectional Title
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicolene Schoeman-Louw
Today at 14:50
Music with Pat McCay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pat McCay
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction/speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Anonymous donations still allowed under new Political Party Funding Act
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir
Today at 15:40
Daily Maverick: Ace still off the hook; Ramaphosa fails to outline detailed vaccine plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
The WCED on school commencement regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:10
New data shows tourism sector hammered by the Alert Level 3 restrictions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Maynier - null at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 16:20
Maverick Citizen: Survey shows potential acceptance of a Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller - Divisional executive Developmental, Capable and Ethical State (DCES) research division at the HSRC
Today at 16:55
Hospital Heroes - Showing Gratitude for hardworking healthcare champions in the face of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khilona Radia - entrepreneur businesswoman and healthcare trailblazer
Today at 17:05
News24's Adriaan Basson | Covid-19 vaccine botch-up may spell the end of the ANC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - News24
Today at 17:20
Over 106,000 excess deaths reported in South Africa since first Covid-19 wave
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
The end of an era at Newlands and the start of a new one at The Cape Town Stadium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley De Reuck
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation

25 January 2021 9:23 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Tropical cyclone Eloise

Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population.

UNICEF's Daniel Timme speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the devastation brought by Cyclone Eloise.

I was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population here, especially in the poorer quarters of the city.

Daniel Timme, Chief of Communications - UNICEF Mozambique

Many of the make-shift houses in poorer areas have been destroyed, he says.

We are still not out of the woods as over the next two days we are expecting more flooding as the rains are still continuing, the soil is saturated and rivers were already on alert level. Flooding is the main concern.

Daniel Timme, Chief of Communications - UNICEF Mozambique

Listen to Daniel Timme from Beira, Mozambique below:

Above is the after and below is the before video...

Thank you to Storm Report SA for the Facebook posts of photos and videos


25 January 2021 9:23 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Tropical cyclone Eloise

