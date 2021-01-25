[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation





UNICEF's Daniel Timme speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the devastation brought by Cyclone Eloise.

I was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population here, especially in the poorer quarters of the city. Daniel Timme, Chief of Communications - UNICEF Mozambique

Many of the make-shift houses in poorer areas have been destroyed, he says.

We are still not out of the woods as over the next two days we are expecting more flooding as the rains are still continuing, the soil is saturated and rivers were already on alert level. Flooding is the main concern. Daniel Timme, Chief of Communications - UNICEF Mozambique

Listen to Daniel Timme from Beira, Mozambique below:

Above is the after and below is the before video...

Thank you to Storm Report SA for the Facebook posts of photos and videos