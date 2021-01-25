3 reasons you should plan to invest in property in 2021
Mott says it comes down to low-interest rates, potential future growth, and increased lending by the banks.
1. Lowest interest rates in years...
We last saw lows like this 50 years ago, which is fantastic for purchasers.Craig Mott, Cape Town regional sales manager - Rawson Property Group
2. The banks are approving more home loans right now...
Banks are very willing to loan money for bonds, they're offering great packages.Craig Mott, Cape Town regional sales manager - Rawson Property Group
3. Potential for future growth is good...
There are good growth prospects on the horizon, property prices down, offering purchasers the opporunity to get in on a good price.Craig Mott, Cape Town regional sales manager - Rawson Property Group
Mott adds that the low-interest rates have meant that there's been a boom in first-time buyers securing their first property.
They can come in now and purchase a property for less than they were paying to rent.Craig Mott, Cape Town regional sales manager - Rawson Property Group
He says some lenders are even offering loans of 104%
They offer 100% of the purchase price, plus your transfer costs.Craig Mott, Cape Town regional sales manager - Rawson Property Group
Listen to the full conversation with property expert, Craig Mott:
