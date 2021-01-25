[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes
Kataza, the baboon who rose to fame after he was moved from his natal troop in Slangkop, Kommetjie to Tokai in October last year, has finally arrived at the Riverside Wildlife Sanctuary in Limpopo.
Despite the City of Cape Town finally agreeing due to mounting public pressure, to move Kataza back to his natal troop after wandering around the streets of Tokai for over 80 days, he never reintegrated into his original troop.
After weeks of again moving from suburb to suburb, the baboon faced residents threatening to shoot him, and his 'raiding' behaviour relying on human food waste from bins, escalated.
Finally, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervened and managed to get the City to agree that once CapeNature signed the necessary permit, Kataza could be transported to the Limpopo sanctuary.
Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside has shared video and photos of the K-Man as they call him on his arrival, and then tucking into his healthy fruit and veg.
Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:
More from Local
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna!
Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'.Read More
'Breathing room' for Western Cape hospitals as Covid-19 numbers continue to drop
The Western Cape’s Covid-19 surge has ended and the pressure on the hospital system has been eased, says Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
[WATCH] Healthcare workers battle with burnout and depression on frontline
EWN has spoken to a number of doctors and nurses who are not coping emotionally and physically with the second wave of Covid-19.Read More
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk kicks off virtually, with bigger prizes
Refilwe Moloto chats to Dis-Chem Marketing Manager, Mark Norten about the 2021 round of Brain with the new Junior Brain addition.Read More
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers
Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher.Read More
3 reasons you should plan to invest in property in 2021
Rawson's property expert Craig Mott shares his top three reasons why, if you can, 2021 should be the year you invest in property.Read More
'I wore scrubs, a PPE suit, gloves, mask and a visor to visit dying dad'
Certain hospitals have been allowing 'compassionate visits' to Covid-19 patients who are at 'end of life stages'.Read More
Is the Political Party Funding Act the 'silver bullet' for corruption?
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Political Party Funding Act will come into operation on 1 April 2021.Read More
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival
Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town.Read More
[DRIVER WARNING] Sinkhole on Victoria Road just before 12 Apostles Hotel
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has posted the warning on Facebook saying it has been reported for urgent attention.Read More
More from Politics
Is the Political Party Funding Act the 'silver bullet' for corruption?
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Political Party Funding Act will come into operation on 1 April 2021.Read More
Where should the line be drawn for celebrities' right to privacy?
Sara-Jayne speaks to Maushami Chetty who is the CEO at Aarya Legal about the legal and ethical issues.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for Minister Jackson Mthembu
The service for Minister in the Presidency is at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Ackerville, Mpumalanga.Read More
Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters
Studies have found that habitually pronouncing an unfamiliar name incorrectly is a form of implicit discrimination.Read More
Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question'
Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime.Read More
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado
Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah.Read More
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA
Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard.Read More
He never forgot his humanity - politicians and journalists mourn Jackson Mthembu
Political leaders and members of the media have paid tribute to the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.Read More
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More
'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment.Read More