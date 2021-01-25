[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes





Kataza, the baboon who rose to fame after he was moved from his natal troop in Slangkop, Kommetjie to Tokai in October last year, has finally arrived at the Riverside Wildlife Sanctuary in Limpopo.

Despite the City of Cape Town finally agreeing due to mounting public pressure, to move Kataza back to his natal troop after wandering around the streets of Tokai for over 80 days, he never reintegrated into his original troop.

After weeks of again moving from suburb to suburb, the baboon faced residents threatening to shoot him, and his 'raiding' behaviour relying on human food waste from bins, escalated.

Finally, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervened and managed to get the City to agree that once CapeNature signed the necessary permit, Kataza could be transported to the Limpopo sanctuary.

Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside has shared video and photos of the K-Man as they call him on his arrival, and then tucking into his healthy fruit and veg.

Kataza at Riverside

Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below: