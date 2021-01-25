So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers
Have you always wanted to write a book?
Maybe you've already written one (or even two or three) but you're not quite sure how to pitch it to a publisher.
On Weekend Breakfast, host and best-selling author Sara-Jayne King was joined by award-winning publisher and author Melinda Ferguson who shared some inside tips on just what publishers are looking for from authors.
She also spoke about the one-on-one Zoom writing therapy sessions she's hosting to help wannabe authors break through writer's block, discover their story, and ultimately pitch their manuscript to a publisher.
Publishing is the most amazing thing that happened in my life... I did an honours degree in publishing in 2012... I was working full-time at True Love magazine at the time and I found what really makes me happy.Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
Since setting up her own imprint (MFBooks Joburg) in 2012 Ferguson has published close to 60 books including Being Chris Hani's Daughter (Lindiwe Hani), Killing Karoline and the Alan Paton award-winning Rape: A South African Nightmare (Prof Pumla Dineo Gqola).
In 2020 she signed a joint-venture deal with NB Publishers and launched her imprint MelindaFergusonBooks.
RELATED: From a drug den in Hillbrow to the top of the bestsellers list
Ferguson says there are a lot of misconceptions around what it takes to write and publish a book:
Sometime's people say 'I've written four books', and that's a red flag, because actually, they've literally got four chapters!Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
Ferguson also spoke about the importance of writers preparing a 'one-pager'.
A one-pager is what the book is about. That ultimately is what publishers read before we start engaging with the manuscript.Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
Starting next month, Ferguson is offering writers an opportunity to have a one-on-one 'writing therapy' session with her, which will include story development and details on how to pitch to a publisher.
But she's also quick to point out that while not everyone's book may end on the shelves of a bookstore, writing one's memoirs for posterity can still be a valuable exercise.
Also, when you take the pressure off publishing it, one can then become a lot more honest.Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
To sign up for an online one-one-one writing session with Melinda Ferguson send an email to: melindafergusonwriter@gmail.com
Listen to the full podcast as author and publisher Melinda Ferguson shares her expert tips on pitching your book to a publisher:
