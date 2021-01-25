So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Wilson
Today at 13:40
Food - Vegan January and new cookbook with Tammy Fry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tammy Fry
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Sectional Title
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicolene Schoeman-Louw
Today at 14:50
Music with Pat McCay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pat McCay
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction/speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Anonymous donations still allowed under new Political Party Funding Act
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir
Today at 15:40
Daily Maverick: Ace still off the hook; Ramaphosa fails to outline detailed vaccine plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
The WCED on school commencement regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:10
New data shows tourism sector hammered by the Alert Level 3 restrictions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Maynier - null at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 16:20
Maverick Citizen: Survey shows potential acceptance of a Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller - Divisional executive Developmental, Capable and Ethical State (DCES) research division at the HSRC
Today at 16:55
Hospital Heroes - Showing Gratitude for hardworking healthcare champions in the face of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khilona Radia - entrepreneur businesswoman and healthcare trailblazer
Today at 17:05
News24's Adriaan Basson | Covid-19 vaccine botch-up may spell the end of the ANC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - News24
Today at 17:20
Over 106,000 excess deaths reported in South Africa since first Covid-19 wave
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
The end of an era at Newlands and the start of a new one at The Cape Town Stadium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley De Reuck
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers

25 January 2021 10:06 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Lindiwe Hani
Melinda Ferguson
Killing Karoline
brutal legacy
Tracey Going
Inside The Belly Of The Beast
publishing a book
Being Chris Hanis Daughter
Lande Mbenga

Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher.

Have you always wanted to write a book?

Maybe you've already written one (or even two or three) but you're not quite sure how to pitch it to a publisher.

On Weekend Breakfast, host and best-selling author Sara-Jayne King was joined by award-winning publisher and author Melinda Ferguson who shared some inside tips on just what publishers are looking for from authors.

She also spoke about the one-on-one Zoom writing therapy sessions she's hosting to help wannabe authors break through writer's block, discover their story, and ultimately pitch their manuscript to a publisher.

Publishing is the most amazing thing that happened in my life... I did an honours degree in publishing in 2012... I was working full-time at True Love magazine at the time and I found what really makes me happy.

Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books

Since setting up her own imprint (MFBooks Joburg) in 2012 Ferguson has published close to 60 books including Being Chris Hani's Daughter (Lindiwe Hani), Killing Karoline and the Alan Paton award-winning Rape: A South African Nightmare (Prof Pumla Dineo Gqola).

In 2020 she signed a joint-venture deal with NB Publishers and launched her imprint MelindaFergusonBooks.

RELATED: From a drug den in Hillbrow to the top of the bestsellers list

Ferguson says there are a lot of misconceptions around what it takes to write and publish a book:

Sometime's people say 'I've written four books', and that's a red flag, because actually, they've literally got four chapters!

Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books

Ferguson also spoke about the importance of writers preparing a 'one-pager'.

A one-pager is what the book is about. That ultimately is what publishers read before we start engaging with the manuscript.

Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books

Starting next month, Ferguson is offering writers an opportunity to have a one-on-one 'writing therapy' session with her, which will include story development and details on how to pitch to a publisher.

But she's also quick to point out that while not everyone's book may end on the shelves of a bookstore, writing one's memoirs for posterity can still be a valuable exercise.

Also, when you take the pressure off publishing it, one can then become a lot more honest.

Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books

To sign up for an online one-one-one writing session with Melinda Ferguson send an email to: melindafergusonwriter@gmail.com

Listen to the full podcast as author and publisher Melinda Ferguson shares her expert tips on pitching your book to a publisher:


