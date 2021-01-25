Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk kicks off virtually, with bigger prizes





Enter Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk 2021 here

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is starting soon and listeners can start entering on the CapeTalk website.

There's a new Junior Brain competition for children aged 10 to 12 this year, says Refilwe.

The pandemic has made us think a little outside of the box. Mark Norten, Marketing Manager - Dis-Chem

We have had to move to an almost completely virtual competition, but nonetheless, with the addition of the Junior Brain of CapeTalk and of 702, we are looking forward to a very vibrant and exciting competition as always. Mark Norten, Marketing Manager - Dis-Chem

What are the competition changes under Covid-19 restrictions?

There will no longer be Brain events at shopping malls and the 5 daily winners will play the final weekly rounds on-air via telephone.

So, it will be almost identical to the play during the week, but we will be talking to all 5 players on a Saturday morning Mark Norten, Marketing Manager - Dis-Chem

The prizes this year have been increased, says Norten.

The prizes these children can win in Junior Brain is a share of R135,000 which can go quite a long way to university or schooling. Mark Norten, Marketing Manager - Dis-Chem

