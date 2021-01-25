Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk kicks off virtually, with bigger prizes
Enter Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk 2021 here
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is starting soon and listeners can start entering on the CapeTalk website.
There's a new Junior Brain competition for children aged 10 to 12 this year, says Refilwe.
The pandemic has made us think a little outside of the box.Mark Norten, Marketing Manager - Dis-Chem
We have had to move to an almost completely virtual competition, but nonetheless, with the addition of the Junior Brain of CapeTalk and of 702, we are looking forward to a very vibrant and exciting competition as always.Mark Norten, Marketing Manager - Dis-Chem
What are the competition changes under Covid-19 restrictions?
There will no longer be Brain events at shopping malls and the 5 daily winners will play the final weekly rounds on-air via telephone.
So, it will be almost identical to the play during the week, but we will be talking to all 5 players on a Saturday morningMark Norten, Marketing Manager - Dis-Chem
The prizes this year have been increased, says Norten.
The prizes these children can win in Junior Brain is a share of R135,000 which can go quite a long way to university or schooling.Mark Norten, Marketing Manager - Dis-Chem
Take a listen to what's in store for Brain this year below:
More from Local
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna!
Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'.Read More
'Breathing room' for Western Cape hospitals as Covid-19 numbers continue to drop
The Western Cape’s Covid-19 surge has ended and the pressure on the hospital system has been eased, says Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes
Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast.Read More
[WATCH] Healthcare workers battle with burnout and depression on frontline
EWN has spoken to a number of doctors and nurses who are not coping emotionally and physically with the second wave of Covid-19.Read More
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers
Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher.Read More
3 reasons you should plan to invest in property in 2021
Rawson's property expert Craig Mott shares his top three reasons why, if you can, 2021 should be the year you invest in property.Read More
'I wore scrubs, a PPE suit, gloves, mask and a visor to visit dying dad'
Certain hospitals have been allowing 'compassionate visits' to Covid-19 patients who are at 'end of life stages'.Read More
Is the Political Party Funding Act the 'silver bullet' for corruption?
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Political Party Funding Act will come into operation on 1 April 2021.Read More
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival
Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town.Read More
[DRIVER WARNING] Sinkhole on Victoria Road just before 12 Apostles Hotel
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has posted the warning on Facebook saying it has been reported for urgent attention.Read More