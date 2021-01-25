'Breathing room' for Western Cape hospitals as Covid-19 numbers continue to drop





Dr. Cloete says active Covid-19 cases have been on a sustained decline over the last 10 days.

There are currently 22,000 active cases in the province, which is almost half the number of active cases recorded during the second wave peak.

The test positivity rate, which reached 50% at the peak, has dropped to below 20%.

Dr. Cloete says hospital admissions are now below 3,000 in both private and public sector facilities.

The Western Cape has recorded 262,843 cumulative cases to date and 9,887 total deaths.

We peaked at about 40,000 active cases, so we've reduced active cases by 18,000 in the last two weeks. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

There is significant relief of pressure in the hospitals... all the public sector hospitals have got significant breathing space in terms of the Covid-19 pressures in the hospitals. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

There are still Covid-19 patients in the hospitals, but it much lower than what it was about even a week or 10 days ago. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Dr. Cloete says the Western Cape is cooperating with the national government to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccine programme is successful.

He is part of the national Covid-19 vaccine task team aimed at coordinating efforts to secure vaccine doses for the country.

According to Dr. Cloete, the first tranche of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) is on its way.

He says the Western Cape government will proceed with its plans to procure additional vaccines for the province, given the constraints facing the national government's effort.

The premier and this province has taken a stance that we need to have a contingency. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: