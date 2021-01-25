Streaming issues? Report here
SANDF destroys 40% of unregistered Covid meds after cooler room doors left open

25 January 2021 1:17 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SANDF
COVID-19
Interferon

Parliamentary defence committee chair Cyril Xaba says the auditor-general and Defence Dept reports will come before the committee.

In October last year, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) bought a R229 million supply of Interferon, a cancer drug that is not registered for the treatment of Covid-19, nor supported by the South African government for such treatment.

Now Rapport newspaper has brought to late claims that 40% of this supply has gone 'vrot' after the doors of the cooler room were left open.

But is the SANDF being held accountable for the original purchase of unregistered Covid-19 medications?

Lester Kiewit talks to the parliamentary standing committee on defence's chair Cyril Xaba.

What was reported in the newspaper over the weekend is not new. I refer you to the report of the auditor-general released on 9 December.

Cyril Xaba, Chair - Parliamentary standing committee on defence

The report was the second such report on irregularities in the procurement and contract management processes of Covid-19 relief measures in various government entities, he says.

He refers in particular to the chapter dealing with expenditures in the Department of Defence where the A-G identified shortcomings in planning, procurement, and warehousing of the unregistered drug and that it was exposed to temperature irregularities making some 40% unusable.

Has there been any action taken for SANDF on why this unregistered medicine was purchased in the first place?

The A-G mentioned in the report that the department has started an investigation into the procurement of this medicine.

Cyril Xaba, Chair - Parliamentary standing committee on defence

These reports will come before the defence portfolio committee, he notes.

Listen to the interview below:


25 January 2021 1:17 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SANDF
COVID-19
Interferon

