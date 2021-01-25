Mpumalanga premier facing probe after maskless pics at Jackson Mthembu's funeral





Photos have been circulating on social media showing Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane without a face mask during the funeral of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Sunday.

In the pictures, Mtsweni-Tsipane is seen without a mask on her face inside the venue and at the cemetery.

It's understood that both a police officer and Deputy President David Mabuza instructed her to cover her face during the funeral proceedings.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he's asked National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole to look into the matter.

"An investigation must be conducted and necessary action must be taken", Cele says in a statement.

The minister maintains that mask-wearing in public is a non-negotiable.

Under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown rules, the refusal to wear a mask in public - after being instructed to do so by an officer of the law - is a criminal offence and can result in a R1,500 fine or up to six months in jail.

Cele's name and the hashtags #ArrestRefilweMtsweni and #MpumalangaPremier have been trending on Twitter.

Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has since apologised for the mask 'slip up'.

Her spokesperson has told EWN that the incident was the result of human error.

This is Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, Premier of Mpumalanga who claims that she wasn’t aware that her mask ‘fell off’.



Bheki Cele was all over the news recently singing praises relating to arrests of people for not wearing masks.



Animal farm le! pic.twitter.com/D1jKJ0of6v — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) January 24, 2021

The Deputy President @DDMabuza tried to signal to the Mpumalanga Premier to wear her mask. #MpumalangaPremier pic.twitter.com/AxjxZs1lJH — #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) January 25, 2021

The same way the #MpumalangaPremier will get away, is the same way Bushiri got away. It’s the same way drug dealers, human traffickers, hitmen, cigarette smugglers, tax evaders all get away. It’s their proximity to the political elite that makes them above the law. — Vuyo Zungula MP 🇿🇦 (@ZungulaVuyo) January 25, 2021

So, you're a Premier of the Province. You attend a funeral of a Senior National Minister, who passed on from #COVID19 related complications. You do not wear a mask, consistently throughout the funeral service. Then you tell the nation that you weren't aware. #MpumalangaPremier — Thabang Kgwete (@Thabang_Kgwete) January 24, 2021

Since Bheki Cele need to waste money and investigate sumthing which is all over the news. But the police and him are too fast to abuse citizens. Animal farm at it best.#MpumalangaPremier pic.twitter.com/g8r2S979Yx — It will End In Tears (@xNgubo) January 24, 2021

In these tough times, we need the SAPS and Bheki Cele to stop arrests of innocent SAns, until an arrest on Mpumalanga premier is made. We need the SAPS to join our fight and not be used for political purposes.

Let SA not be Animal Farm#WearAMask #MpumalangaPremier #hippo pic.twitter.com/cL2ESQnj1P — Sapien Race (@Sapien_Race) January 25, 2021