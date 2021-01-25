What happens if your flight is delayed and lands after the Covid-19 curfew?





Passengers on board two delayed Mango Airlines flights were issued with letters by the airline on Sunday evening after the aircraft landed past the current 9pm curfew.

The JE157 and JE278 flights to Cape Town and Johannesburg were delayed due to technical reasons.

We present our passengers and our staff who will be travelling during curfew hours with a letter they can give to the authorities. Benediction Zubane, Head of Marketing - Mango Airlines

On 28 December President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstituted a country-wide curfew under the adjusted level, 3 lockdown regulations.

In his address on 11 January, the times of the curfew were adjusted to 9pm to 5am.

We have seen this before and it will happen all the time. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa(TBCSA)

If they [passengers] are stopped on the way, they should be able to produce the boarding pass. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa(TBCSA)

We shouldn't have a situation where people are treated as criminals for a situation that is out of their control. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa(TBCSA)

Mango can confirm that flight JE157 to CPT & JE278 to JNB have experienced delays and will be landing after the curfew. Airports are issuing letters to affected guests allowing them to travel to their final destinations during the curfew. We apologise for any inconvenience caused — Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) January 24, 2021

Late flights and curfews - is a letter from the airline enough as Lester Kiewit? Click below to listen to the full interview: