What happens if your flight is delayed and lands after the Covid-19 curfew?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
Maverick Citizen: Survey shows potential acceptance of a Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller - Divisional executive Developmental, Capable and Ethical State (DCES) research division at the HSRC
Today at 16:55
Hospital Heroes - Showing Gratitude for hardworking healthcare champions in the face of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khilona Radia - entrepreneur businesswoman and healthcare trailblazer
Today at 17:05
News24's Adriaan Basson | Covid-19 vaccine botch-up may spell the end of the ANC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - News24
Today at 17:20
Covid-19: Over 106,000 excess deaths reported in SA since first Covid-19 wave
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
The end of an era at Newlands and the start of a new one at The Cape Town Stadium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley De Reuck
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 2/2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Can an employer vaccinate staff by force?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Danie Pretorius - Director at Fluxmans
Today at 19:08
How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dominique Collett - Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: This is Not Propaganda by Peter Pomerantsev’s
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andile Gaelisiwe - Media Personality
Today at 19:48
Other People's Money - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What happens if your flight is delayed and lands after the Covid-19 curfew? President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstituted a country-wide curfew under the adjusted level, 3 lockdown regulations in December. 25 January 2021 1:35 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
'Breathing room' for Western Cape hospitals as Covid-19 numbers continue to drop The Western Cape’s Covid-19 surge has ended and the pressure on the hospital system has been eased, says Head of Health Dr. Keith... 25 January 2021 12:32 PM
View all Local
SANDF destroys 40% of unregistered Covid meds after cooler room doors left open Parliamentary defence committee chair Cyril Xaba says the auditor-general and Defence Dept reports will come before the committee. 25 January 2021 1:17 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast. 25 January 2021 11:15 AM
Is the Political Party Funding Act the 'silver bullet' for corruption? On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Political Party Funding Act will come into operation on 1 April 2021. 25 January 2021 7:16 AM
View all Politics
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
View all Business
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher. 25 January 2021 10:06 AM
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
'Despite his illness being on stage re-energised Alvon to take on the world' Collison's life partner Faried Swartz pays a fitting tribute to 'the love of his life' in song and talks to Sara-Jayne King. 24 January 2021 9:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town. 25 January 2021 6:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman. 24 January 2021 9:00 AM
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
View all World
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

What happens if your flight is delayed and lands after the Covid-19 curfew?

25 January 2021 1:35 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Mango Airlines
Possible flight delays for Mango Airlines
flight
curfew

President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstituted a country-wide curfew under the adjusted level, 3 lockdown regulations in December.

Passengers on board two delayed Mango Airlines flights were issued with letters by the airline on Sunday evening after the aircraft landed past the current 9pm curfew.

The JE157 and JE278 flights to Cape Town and Johannesburg were delayed due to technical reasons.

We present our passengers and our staff who will be travelling during curfew hours with a letter they can give to the authorities.

Benediction Zubane, Head of Marketing - Mango Airlines

On 28 December President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstituted a country-wide curfew under the adjusted level, 3 lockdown regulations.

In his address on 11 January, the times of the curfew were adjusted to 9pm to 5am.

We have seen this before and it will happen all the time.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa(TBCSA) 

If they [passengers] are stopped on the way, they should be able to produce the boarding pass.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa(TBCSA) 

We shouldn't have a situation where people are treated as criminals for a situation that is out of their control.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa(TBCSA) 

Late flights and curfews - is a letter from the airline enough as Lester Kiewit? Click below to listen to the full interview:


25 January 2021 1:35 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Mango Airlines
Possible flight delays for Mango Airlines
flight
curfew

More from Local

sivqueen-002jpg

Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna!

25 January 2021 12:59 PM

Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty hospital bed emergency room trauma unit ward 123rf

'Breathing room' for Western Cape hospitals as Covid-19 numbers continue to drop

25 January 2021 12:32 PM

The Western Cape’s Covid-19 surge has ended and the pressure on the hospital system has been eased, says Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kataza the Chacma baboon eats mangoes at Riverside Wildlife Sanctuary

[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes

25 January 2021 11:15 AM

Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medicine-health-healthcare-worker-stethoscope-hospital-123rf

[WATCH] Healthcare workers battle with burnout and depression on frontline

25 January 2021 10:56 AM

EWN has spoken to a number of doctors and nurses who are not coping emotionally and physically with the second wave of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mathew-capetalk-brain-winnerpng

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk kicks off virtually, with bigger prizes

25 January 2021 10:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Dis-Chem Marketing Manager, Mark Norten about the 2021 round of Brain with the new Junior Brain addition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers

25 January 2021 10:06 AM

Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residential property houses 123rf 123rfbusiness

3 reasons you should plan to invest in property in 2021

25 January 2021 9:13 AM

Rawson's property expert Craig Mott shares his top three reasons why, if you can, 2021 should be the year you invest in property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-worker-frontline-Covid-19-hospital-staff-PPE-face-shield-mask-123rf

'I wore scrubs, a PPE suit, gloves, mask and a visor to visit dying dad'

25 January 2021 8:28 AM

Certain hospitals have been allowing 'compassionate visits' to Covid-19 patients who are at 'end of life stages'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK election United Kingdom elections voting polls 123rfpolitics 123rf

Is the Political Party Funding Act the 'silver bullet' for corruption?

25 January 2021 7:16 AM

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Political Party Funding Act will come into operation on 1 April 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

film_clapperboard_movie

Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival

25 January 2021 6:51 AM

Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mpumalanga premier facing probe after maskless pics at Jackson Mthembu's funeral

SANDF destroys 40% of unregistered Covid meds after cooler room doors left open

Politics

[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Virtual last goodbyes: How tech is helping us adapt to funerals under COVID-19

25 January 2021 4:09 PM

SAPS Commissioner Sitole roped in to investigate unmasked Mtsweni-Tsipane

25 January 2021 3:15 PM

GALLERY: Inside the Nasrec Field Hospital in Johannesburg

25 January 2021 2:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA