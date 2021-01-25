'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa'





The legendary trombonist, musician, composer and anti-apartheid activist died on Saturday at the age of 83.

Gwangwa has been hailed as a giant of a revolutionary cultural movement.

Jazz critic and author Gwen Ansell says the death of the world-renowned musician and struggle icon does not have to mark the end of an era.

Instead, Ansell says Gwangwa's passing should be seen as a call to pick up the spear he left behind.

I don't think there is any reason why we should not still continue to dream about ways of making culture that reflect the possibilities of a more humane society. Gwen Ansell, Jazz writer and journalist

We always say when a comrade dies, "Pick up the spear". And I see no reason why this particular spear should not be picked up again. Gwen Ansell, Jazz writer and journalist

Scoring for TV or stage shows or films was creatively one of his preoccupations. He loved the way those three elements - the words, the action, and the music - could be brought together. Gwen Ansell, Jazz writer and journalist

He was also active in many other kinds of music... His scope is much bigger than the music from the 90s that we're all familiar with. Gwen Ansell, Jazz writer and journalist

He did not see the music and the politics as in any way separate... For him, it was all part of one endeavor. Gwen Ansell, Jazz writer and journalist

