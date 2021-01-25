DBE urged to extend deadline for matric supplementary exam applications





A local youth initiative has called on the Department of Education (DBE) to extend the deadline for matric supplementary exam applications.

Matric results are due to be released on Monday 22 February 2021 - roughly six weeks later than the traditional release date - due to delays in the academic calendar caused by Covid-19.

However, the application deadline for the supplementary exams (now called the second national exam) has not been adjusted accordingly.

As it stands, the closing date for applications is Sunday 28 February 2021, as stated on the DBE website.

Youth Capital says the department needs to urgently rectify the oversight as it leaves very little time for matric learners to register after receiving their results.

The DBE runs a Second Chance Programme that gives learners the opportunity to improve their matric results.

Matric learners who do not achieve their desired results can apply for the second chance matric support programme at any provincial education office or online.

However, the current dates leave very little time for candidates to apply.

Youth Capital's project lead Kristal Duncan-Williams says the second national exam is vital for young people who need a matric pass to be accepted into a tertiary institution, receive bursary opportunities or find employement.

Currently, on the DBE website, it still says that the closing date for registrations for rewrites on the Second Chance Programme is the 28th of Feb. Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project Lead - Youth Capital

With the results coming out later, that in effect gives matriculants six days to apply from the time the results come out. Bearing in mind, a lot of young people have to travel to specific centres or libraries to figure out the online process, it doesn't give them a lot of time to register for these rewrites. Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project Lead - Youth Capital

I think it's an oversight that they haven't changed the dates with all of the disruption, but it is something that needs to be corrected urgently. Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project Lead - Youth Capital

