How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Leading in the 21st Century - The Call for a New Type of African Leader by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
'Govt's centralised vaccine plan has South Africans feeling left in the dark' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says the South African government has not been transparent enough about its Covid-19 vaccine stra... 25 January 2021 5:46 PM
DBE urged to extend deadline for matric supplementary exam applications There are only six days between the release of the 2020 matric results and the closing date to register for a supplementary exam. 25 January 2021 4:33 PM
View all Local
Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up If the municipal elections go ahead as planned, the governing party will be punished for SA's botched vaccination programme, says... 25 January 2021 7:11 PM
SANDF destroys 40% of unregistered Covid meds after cooler room doors left open Parliamentary defence committee chair Cyril Xaba says the auditor-general and Defence Dept reports will come before the committee. 25 January 2021 1:17 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast. 25 January 2021 11:15 AM
View all Politics
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher. 25 January 2021 10:06 AM
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town. 25 January 2021 6:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman. 24 January 2021 9:00 AM
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
View all World
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

25 January 2021 7:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Donald Trump
Twitter
Vladimir Putin
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
fake news
alternative facts
book review
business book
business book review
books
business books
book reviews
Bronwyn Williams
business book reviews
reality
propaganda
misinformation
Flux Trends
influence
This Is Not Propaganda
This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality
Peter Pomerantsev

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks someone to review a trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Williams reviewed “This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality” by Peter Pomerantsev.

RELATED: Trump is world’s biggest driver of fake Covid news – Cornell University study

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. © Brot Mandel/123rf

The world's most powerful people are lying like never before, and no one understands the art of their lies like Peter Pomerantsev.

Oliver Bullough, author - Moneyland: The Inside Story of the Crooks and Kleptocrats Who Rule the World

The perception of truth has been weaponised. 'This Is Not Propaganda' is an insightful account of propaganda in Russia and beyond during the age of disinformation.

New York Times

Recently published business book reviews:

The description on Amazon:

When information is a weapon, every opinion is an act of war.

We live in a world of influence operations run amok, where dark ads, psyops, hacks, bots, soft facts, Isis, Putin, trolls, and Trump seek to shape our very reality.

In this surreal atmosphere created to disorient us and undermine our sense of truth, we've lost not only our grip on peace and democracy - but our very notion of what those words even mean.

Peter Pomerantsev takes us to the front lines of the disinformation age, where he meets Twitter revolutionaries and pop-up populists, "behavioural change" salesmen, Jihadi fanboys, Identitarians, truth cops, and many others.

Forty years after his dissident parents were pursued by the KGB, Pomerantsev finds the Kremlin re-emerging as a great propaganda power.

His research takes him back to Russia - but the answers he finds there are not what he expected.

Blending reportage, family history, and intellectual adventure, This Is Not Propaganda explores how we can reimagine our politics and ourselves when reality seems to be coming apart.

Listen to the review in the audio below.


25 January 2021 7:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Donald Trump
Twitter
Vladimir Putin
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
fake news
alternative facts
book review
business book
business book review
books
business books
book reviews
Bronwyn Williams
business book reviews
reality
propaganda
misinformation
Flux Trends
influence
This Is Not Propaganda
This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality
Peter Pomerantsev

More from Business Books

Businessman working remotely on beach 123rfbusiness 123rf

Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world

29 December 2020 10:18 AM

"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa30

50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker

30 November 2020 7:45 PM

From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

break bad habits build good 123rf

20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais

23 November 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize mealie grain farmer harvest agriculture 123rfbusiness 123rf

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp

2 November 2020 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child kid face mask facemask covid-19 123rf

[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian

26 October 2020 7:34 PM

Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191213 Floyd Shivambu2

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

19 October 2020 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funky hipster retired older mature couple 123rf 123rfbusiness retirement

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

28 September 2020 7:24 PM

Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young man youth teenager teen boy credit card 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield

15 September 2020 11:29 AM

"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gay-couple-parents-baby-interracial-relationship-family-adoption-surrogacy-123rf

How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'

3 August 2020 7:36 PM

"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

Business Opinion Politics Local

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mufamadi: SOU was a law unto itself & mirrored ANC factions

25 January 2021 8:36 PM

Storm Eloise has had no impact on operations, says Eskom

25 January 2021 8:32 PM

Nasrec field hospital ready to accept COVID-19 patients, says govt

25 January 2021 8:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA