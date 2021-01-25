How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks someone to review a trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.
Williams reviewed “This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality” by Peter Pomerantsev.
RELATED: Trump is world’s biggest driver of fake Covid news – Cornell University study
The world's most powerful people are lying like never before, and no one understands the art of their lies like Peter Pomerantsev.Oliver Bullough, author - Moneyland: The Inside Story of the Crooks and Kleptocrats Who Rule the World
The perception of truth has been weaponised. 'This Is Not Propaganda' is an insightful account of propaganda in Russia and beyond during the age of disinformation.New York Times
Recently published business book reviews:
-
Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world
-
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
-
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The description on Amazon:
When information is a weapon, every opinion is an act of war.
We live in a world of influence operations run amok, where dark ads, psyops, hacks, bots, soft facts, Isis, Putin, trolls, and Trump seek to shape our very reality.
In this surreal atmosphere created to disorient us and undermine our sense of truth, we've lost not only our grip on peace and democracy - but our very notion of what those words even mean.
Peter Pomerantsev takes us to the front lines of the disinformation age, where he meets Twitter revolutionaries and pop-up populists, "behavioural change" salesmen, Jihadi fanboys, Identitarians, truth cops, and many others.
Forty years after his dissident parents were pursued by the KGB, Pomerantsev finds the Kremlin re-emerging as a great propaganda power.
His research takes him back to Russia - but the answers he finds there are not what he expected.
Blending reportage, family history, and intellectual adventure, This Is Not Propaganda explores how we can reimagine our politics and ourselves when reality seems to be coming apart.
Listen to the review in the audio below.
More from Business Books
Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world
"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.Read More
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian
Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.Read More
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".Read More
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More