[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Leading in the 21st Century - The Call for a New Type of African Leader by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
'Govt's centralised vaccine plan has South Africans feeling left in the dark' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says the South African government has not been transparent enough about its Covid-19 vaccine stra... 25 January 2021 5:46 PM
DBE urged to extend deadline for matric supplementary exam applications There are only six days between the release of the 2020 matric results and the closing date to register for a supplementary exam. 25 January 2021 4:33 PM
View all Local
Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up If the municipal elections go ahead as planned, the governing party will be punished for SA's botched vaccination programme, says... 25 January 2021 7:11 PM
SANDF destroys 40% of unregistered Covid meds after cooler room doors left open Parliamentary defence committee chair Cyril Xaba says the auditor-general and Defence Dept reports will come before the committee. 25 January 2021 1:17 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast. 25 January 2021 11:15 AM
View all Politics
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
View all Business
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher. 25 January 2021 10:06 AM
'Despite his illness being on stage re-energised Alvon to take on the world' Collison's life partner Faried Swartz pays a fitting tribute to 'the love of his life' in song and talks to Sara-Jayne King. 24 January 2021 9:51 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town. 25 January 2021 6:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman. 24 January 2021 9:00 AM
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
View all World
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

25 January 2021 6:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Labour law
Bruce Whitfield
Vaccination
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccination
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Covid-19 vaccines
Danie Pretorius
Fluxmans

Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.

  • Can South African employers impose mandatory vaccination against Covid-19?

  • How should workplaces deal with employees who refuse vaccination?

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels.

Recently published related articles:

South Africa has no compulsory vaccination policy, and the Constitution states “… everyone has the right to bodily and psychological integrity, which includes the right to security in and control over their body…”.

The Constitution, however, does limit this right to control to the extent that it is “reasonable and justifiable in an open democratic society based on human dignity, equality and freedom”.

Furthermore, it explicitly protects “the right to life”.

To complicate matters further, all employers are obliged by law to ensure a safe workplace.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked labour lawyer Danie Pretorius, Director at Fluxmans, for a legal opinion.

It’s a difficult question… I think it’ll be decided by the Constitutional Court…

Danie Pretorius, Director - Fluxmans

The rights of the employers should trump the individual… my view is that you would be able to insist on vaccination… There are a variety of options such as the lockout remedy…

Danie Pretorius, Director - Fluxmans

I suspect that if there is this Constitutional challenge [employers mandating vaccination] … they will seek a recusal [of Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng] …

Danie Pretorius, Director - Fluxmans

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


25 January 2021 6:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Labour law
Bruce Whitfield
Vaccination
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccination
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Covid-19 vaccines
Danie Pretorius
Fluxmans

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Israel flag vaccine covid-19 vaccination 123rf

10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19

22 January 2021 2:07 PM

Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yellow Crane Tower Wuhan China 123rflifestyle 123rf

Exactly a year ago, Wuhan in China locked down – and the world changed, forever

22 January 2021 10:46 AM

On 23 January, the world looked on in disbelief, and much horror – still oblivious to what lies ahead – as Wuhan locked down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ginger garlic 123rf

Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again

21 January 2021 3:28 PM

"The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190711-jackson-mthembu-edjpg

Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19

21 January 2021 3:02 PM

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Multiracial diverse group of doctors and nurses 123rf

Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba

21 January 2021 12:04 PM

"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA'

21 January 2021 9:41 AM

"It is too risky to rely on one supply from national government," says Premier Alan Winde. "We need 4.6m doses for the province."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak

20 January 2021 12:23 PM

Pfizer unsuccessfully tried for months to open negotiations with SA to provide its Covid-19 vaccine, says Kyle Cowan (News24).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Britain UK Covid-19 flag hands British pandemic 123rf

UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?'

20 January 2021 9:20 AM

"We’ve certainly become an outlier," laments UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. "Another 1600 people died in 24 hours."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drinks-cocktail-beverage-gin-tonic-bar-restaurant-bartender-123rf

Award-winning CPT eatery offers booze-free pairing menu

19 January 2021 7:31 AM

Restaurants hit hard by lockdown have been forced to come up with ways to lure customers in without being able to serve alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients

11 January 2021 6:57 PM

"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweliramajpg

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

11 January 2021 6:33 PM

"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

14 December 2020 7:44 PM

The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dice pexels

Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

14 December 2020 6:50 PM

Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closing down sale bankrupt bankruptcy recession 123rf 123rfbusiness

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

7 December 2020 8:14 PM

It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

Business Opinion Politics Local

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mufamadi: SOU was a law unto itself & mirrored ANC factions

25 January 2021 8:36 PM

Storm Eloise has had no impact on operations, says Eskom

25 January 2021 8:32 PM

Nasrec field hospital ready to accept COVID-19 patients, says govt

25 January 2021 8:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA