Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Leading in the 21st Century - The Call for a New Type of African Leader by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
'Govt's centralised vaccine plan has South Africans feeling left in the dark' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says the South African government has not been transparent enough about its Covid-19 vaccine stra... 25 January 2021 5:46 PM
DBE urged to extend deadline for matric supplementary exam applications There are only six days between the release of the 2020 matric results and the closing date to register for a supplementary exam. 25 January 2021 4:33 PM
View all Local
Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up If the municipal elections go ahead as planned, the governing party will be punished for SA's botched vaccination programme, says... 25 January 2021 7:11 PM
SANDF destroys 40% of unregistered Covid meds after cooler room doors left open Parliamentary defence committee chair Cyril Xaba says the auditor-general and Defence Dept reports will come before the committee. 25 January 2021 1:17 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast. 25 January 2021 11:15 AM
View all Politics
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher. 25 January 2021 10:06 AM
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town. 25 January 2021 6:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman. 24 January 2021 9:00 AM
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
View all World
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Govt's centralised vaccine plan has South Africans feeling left in the dark'

25 January 2021 5:46 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Ferial Haffajee
Daily Maverick
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
covid-19 pandemic
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
vaccine strategy

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says the South African government has not been transparent enough about its Covid-19 vaccine strategy.

Haffajee says the ANC-led government has failed to outline a detailed vaccine plan to quell increasing anxiety and panic.

South Africa's vaccine strategy has created more questions than answers since Health Minister Zweli Mkhize unveiled it early in January.

RELATED: Ramaphosa: We've learned from the PPE scandal, vaccines will be better managed

Haffajee says this is partly due to the government's centralised approach which limits vaccine communication channels and leaves very little room for new public information.

In his weekly letter, President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will soon receive its first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute in India.

"The details of deals with manufacturers will be released as and when negotiations are concluded and we are released from the communications terms of the non-disclosure agreements", Ramaphosa writes.

RELATED: Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak

Many South Africans have criticised the government for failing to provide vaccine funding plans, timelines for various rollout phases, or logistical frameworks.

This comes amid reports that officials were late to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to secure crucial Covid-19 vaccines.

But South Africa is not the only nation that's seemingly behind, Haffajee says countries around the world are getting flak for their slow vaccination campaigns.

RELATED: 'The money is there' - Journo says Lottery could bankroll SA's Covid-19 vaccines

I think in trying to be so careful to ensure that we don't have another PPE-type scandal, they have centralised everything. Centralised communication. Centralised pricing. Centralised negotiations and the entire strategy, so we are all feeling like we're in the dark because there just isn't information coming through.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

I don't think that our government has handled the entire Covid-19 strategy badly, but I do think it dropped the ball on vaccines.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

This is the problem facing most world leaders; the vaccine simply isn't coming in quickly enough to deal with the anxiety, the mortality levels and the infection rates that we're seen.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

It does look like the government started negotiations very very late and that it hasn't budgeted.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

I know there's a lot of confusion around the world, but I think government could play more open cards than it is doing.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


25 January 2021 5:46 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Ferial Haffajee
Daily Maverick
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
covid-19 pandemic
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
vaccine strategy

More from Local

201117 Zuma3

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

25 January 2021 6:31 PM

Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200804angiemotshekgajpg

DBE urged to extend deadline for matric supplementary exam applications

25 January 2021 4:33 PM

There are only six days between the release of the 2020 matric results and the closing date to register for a supplementary exam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150106Mango2.jpg

What happens if your flight is delayed and lands after the Covid-19 curfew?

25 January 2021 1:35 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstituted a country-wide curfew under the adjusted level, 3 lockdown regulations in December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sivqueen-002jpg

Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna!

25 January 2021 12:59 PM

Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty hospital bed emergency room trauma unit ward 123rf

'Breathing room' for Western Cape hospitals as Covid-19 numbers continue to drop

25 January 2021 12:32 PM

The Western Cape’s Covid-19 surge has ended and the pressure on the hospital system has been eased, says Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kataza the Chacma baboon eats mangoes at Riverside Wildlife Sanctuary

[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes

25 January 2021 11:15 AM

Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medicine-health-healthcare-worker-stethoscope-hospital-123rf

[WATCH] Healthcare workers battle with burnout and depression on frontline

25 January 2021 10:56 AM

EWN has spoken to a number of doctors and nurses who are not coping emotionally and physically with the second wave of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mathew-capetalk-brain-winnerpng

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk kicks off virtually, with bigger prizes

25 January 2021 10:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Dis-Chem Marketing Manager, Mark Norten about the 2021 round of Brain with the new Junior Brain addition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers

25 January 2021 10:06 AM

Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residential property houses 123rf 123rfbusiness

3 reasons you should plan to invest in property in 2021

25 January 2021 9:13 AM

Rawson's property expert Craig Mott shares his top three reasons why, if you can, 2021 should be the year you invest in property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

Business Opinion Politics Local

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mufamadi: SOU was a law unto itself & mirrored ANC factions

25 January 2021 8:36 PM

Storm Eloise has had no impact on operations, says Eskom

25 January 2021 8:32 PM

Nasrec field hospital ready to accept COVID-19 patients, says govt

25 January 2021 8:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA