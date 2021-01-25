'Govt's centralised vaccine plan has South Africans feeling left in the dark'





Haffajee says the ANC-led government has failed to outline a detailed vaccine plan to quell increasing anxiety and panic.

South Africa's vaccine strategy has created more questions than answers since Health Minister Zweli Mkhize unveiled it early in January.

Haffajee says this is partly due to the government's centralised approach which limits vaccine communication channels and leaves very little room for new public information.

In his weekly letter, President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will soon receive its first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute in India.

"The details of deals with manufacturers will be released as and when negotiations are concluded and we are released from the communications terms of the non-disclosure agreements", Ramaphosa writes.

Many South Africans have criticised the government for failing to provide vaccine funding plans, timelines for various rollout phases, or logistical frameworks.

This comes amid reports that officials were late to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to secure crucial Covid-19 vaccines.

But South Africa is not the only nation that's seemingly behind, Haffajee says countries around the world are getting flak for their slow vaccination campaigns.

I think in trying to be so careful to ensure that we don't have another PPE-type scandal, they have centralised everything. Centralised communication. Centralised pricing. Centralised negotiations and the entire strategy, so we are all feeling like we're in the dark because there just isn't information coming through. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

I don't think that our government has handled the entire Covid-19 strategy badly, but I do think it dropped the ball on vaccines. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

This is the problem facing most world leaders; the vaccine simply isn't coming in quickly enough to deal with the anxiety, the mortality levels and the infection rates that we're seen. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

It does look like the government started negotiations very very late and that it hasn't budgeted. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

I know there's a lot of confusion around the world, but I think government could play more open cards than it is doing. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

