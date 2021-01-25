Streaming issues? Report here
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early

25 January 2021 7:41 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.

Covid-19 shoved South Africa’s fintech sector into the future.

From Bitcoin to payments to insurance – nothing in this sector remains unaltered.

© smshoot/123rf

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Dominique Collett (Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments) how Covid-19 affected fintech and what she expects for the year ahead.

Collett made 10 forecasts for SA-fintech in 2021, relating to:

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Digital payments

  • Growth of digital platforms

  • Fintechs vs the incumbents

  • Behavioural science tech

  • Low-cost health coverage

  • Growth of B2B players

  • Financial inclusion

  • Rise of the gig economy

  • Regulation

READ: #BizTrends2021: 10 predictions around fintech

Listen to the interview in the audio below.
































