10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early





Covid-19 shoved South Africa’s fintech sector into the future.

From Bitcoin to payments to insurance – nothing in this sector remains unaltered.

© smshoot/123rf

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Dominique Collett (Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments) how Covid-19 affected fintech and what she expects for the year ahead.

Collett made 10 forecasts for SA-fintech in 2021, relating to:

Cryptocurrencies

Digital payments

Growth of digital platforms

Fintechs vs the incumbents

Behavioural science tech

Low-cost health coverage

Growth of B2B players

Financial inclusion

Rise of the gig economy

Regulation

Listen to the interview in the audio below.