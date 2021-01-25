10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early
Covid-19 shoved South Africa’s fintech sector into the future.
From Bitcoin to payments to insurance – nothing in this sector remains unaltered.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Dominique Collett (Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments) how Covid-19 affected fintech and what she expects for the year ahead.
Collett made 10 forecasts for SA-fintech in 2021, relating to:
-
Cryptocurrencies
-
Digital payments
-
Growth of digital platforms
-
Fintechs vs the incumbents
-
Behavioural science tech
-
Low-cost health coverage
-
Growth of B2B players
-
Financial inclusion
-
Rise of the gig economy
-
Regulation
READ: #BizTrends2021: 10 predictions around fintech
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise.Read More
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.Read More
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'
Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.Read More
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19
Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy.Read More
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation
'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez.Read More
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts'
Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months.Read More
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021
Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty.Read More
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff
There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.Read More
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer
Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can.Read More
More from Opinion
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise.Read More
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.Read More
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'
Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.Read More
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality'
The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng.Read More
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff
There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.Read More
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again
"The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.Read More
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba
"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"Read More
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls
Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show.Read More
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down'
"Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
More from Lifestyle
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.Read More
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers
Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher.Read More
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy?
Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better.Read More
'Despite his illness being on stage re-energised Alvon to take on the world'
Collison's life partner Faried Swartz pays a fitting tribute to 'the love of his life' in song and talks to Sara-Jayne King.Read More
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze
Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman.Read More
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium
Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty.Read More
Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters
Studies have found that habitually pronouncing an unfamiliar name incorrectly is a form of implicit discrimination.Read More
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies
Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison.Read More
Hoarder: 'I carried heavy bags of newspapers to the office and back every day '
Emma Goode shares her experience of compulsive hoarding which escalated from carrying bags to hoarding uncontrollably at home.Read More