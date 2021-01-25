New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Leading in the 21st Century - The Call for a New Type of African Leader by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
'Govt's centralised vaccine plan has South Africans feeling left in the dark' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says the South African government has not been transparent enough about its Covid-19 vaccine stra... 25 January 2021 5:46 PM
DBE urged to extend deadline for matric supplementary exam applications There are only six days between the release of the 2020 matric results and the closing date to register for a supplementary exam. 25 January 2021 4:33 PM
View all Local
Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up If the municipal elections go ahead as planned, the governing party will be punished for SA's botched vaccination programme, says... 25 January 2021 7:11 PM
SANDF destroys 40% of unregistered Covid meds after cooler room doors left open Parliamentary defence committee chair Cyril Xaba says the auditor-general and Defence Dept reports will come before the committee. 25 January 2021 1:17 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast. 25 January 2021 11:15 AM
View all Politics
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
View all Business
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher. 25 January 2021 10:06 AM
'Despite his illness being on stage re-energised Alvon to take on the world' Collison's life partner Faried Swartz pays a fitting tribute to 'the love of his life' in song and talks to Sara-Jayne King. 24 January 2021 9:51 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town. 25 January 2021 6:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman. 24 January 2021 9:00 AM
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
View all World
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged'

25 January 2021 7:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Minimum wage
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Labour law
Bruce Whitfield
restaurants
restaurant industry
curfew
alcohol sales ban
prohibition
alcohol prohibition
Jan Truter
Labourwise

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise.

RELATED: New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses

The restaurant industry and the people it employs are lobbying the government to lift the curfew and the ban on the sale of alcohol.

Restaurant owners are furthermore concerned about new laws that will soon come into effect across South Africa, setting higher minimum wages for restaurant workers and compelling owners to cover a host of expenses.

© romastudio/123rf

The minimum wage for waiters is set at R22.25 per hour – this amount increases on 1 May 2021 by 1.5% more than the inflation rate at that time.

Wages of waiters who earn more than that may not be reduced.

Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees may pay 10% less.

Restaurant owners are also now liable for a number of other costs such as:

  • A levy for “council expenses" (R5 per month per employee)

  • "General" levy (R25 per month per restaurant)

  • Dispute resolution levy (R3 a month per employee)

  • Funeral benefits (R12.50 a month per employee)

  • Retirement fund (5% of an employee’s monthly wages)

  • A stipend if employees are required to wash their own uniforms (R17.50 a week)

  • An annual bonus each December equal to a week’s wages for those employed for 12 consecutive months (and two weeks’ wages for those employed for 24 consecutive months).

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise.

Now is not the best time to increase wages and other costs. But it’s not the biggest problem…

Jan Truter, Managing Director - Labourwise

… many restaurants pay more than this proscribed minimum wage. The problem is it slipped in through the backdoor...

Jan Truter, Managing Director - Labourwise

... the bargaining council agreement… those parties aren’t representative of the majority of employers and employees…

Jan Truter, Managing Director - Labourwise

The industry is under siege… absolutely devasted… the last nail in the coffin… It is being challenged… employers aren’t encouraged… to register and comply… We’re hoping logic will prevail…

Jan Truter, Managing Director - Labourwise

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


25 January 2021 7:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Minimum wage
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Labour law
Bruce Whitfield
restaurants
restaurant industry
curfew
alcohol sales ban
prohibition
alcohol prohibition
Jan Truter
Labourwise

More from Business

fintech payments digital 123rfbusiness 123rf

10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early

25 January 2021 7:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin 123rf

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

25 January 2021 7:38 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 office face masks facemasks pexels

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

25 January 2021 6:49 PM

Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201117 Zuma3

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

25 January 2021 6:31 PM

Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israel flag vaccine covid-19 vaccination 123rf

10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19

22 January 2021 2:07 PM

Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation

22 January 2021 10:50 AM

'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cafe restaurant coffee shop owner hospitality sector small business closes 123rf

Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts'

22 January 2021 8:01 AM

Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-in-face-mask-business-openjpg

Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021

21 January 2021 8:54 PM

Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House repossession home property debt 123rf

Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff

21 January 2021 7:52 PM

There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yamama-gemmer-on-shelfjpg

Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer

21 January 2021 7:13 PM

Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

fintech payments digital 123rfbusiness 123rf

10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early

25 January 2021 7:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin 123rf

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

25 January 2021 7:38 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 office face masks facemasks pexels

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

25 January 2021 6:49 PM

Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201117 Zuma3

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

25 January 2021 6:31 PM

Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women females multiracial diverse 123rf

Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality'

22 January 2021 12:44 PM

The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House repossession home property debt 123rf

Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff

21 January 2021 7:52 PM

There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ginger garlic 123rf

Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again

21 January 2021 3:28 PM

"The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Multiracial diverse group of doctors and nurses 123rf

Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba

21 January 2021 12:04 PM

"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-on-cell-phone-stressed-anxious

Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls

20 January 2021 8:48 PM

Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-patientjpg

Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down'

20 January 2021 3:28 PM

"Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

Business Opinion Politics Local

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mufamadi: SOU was a law unto itself & mirrored ANC factions

25 January 2021 8:36 PM

Storm Eloise has had no impact on operations, says Eskom

25 January 2021 8:32 PM

Nasrec field hospital ready to accept COVID-19 patients, says govt

25 January 2021 8:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA