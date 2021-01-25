'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'
Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday.
The controversial former Chairperson of a high-level review panel into the State Security Agency accused then-President Jacob Zuma of violating the principle of the separation of powers by usurping the power of the legislature with a proclamation on intelligence.
Mufamadi’s panel found the intelligence agency had factions that mirrored divisions in the ANC.
He testified that the “intelligence community had been turned into a private resource to serve the political and personal interests of particular individuals.”
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed News24’s Karyn Maughan.
Major question marks about the fact that the SSA has for its entire existence been a law unto itself… allowing alleged abuses to occur…Karyn Maughan, News24
Extraordinary submissions… that the SSA was funding the former President Jacob Zuma… We’re looking at R84 million in taxpayers’ money that went to him…Karyn Maughan, News24
Huge amounts of taxpayer money… was being funnelled into… changing narratives about the former President…Karyn Maughan, News24
The legislation under which certain things can be classified is classified…Karyn Maughan, News24
An agency with extraordinary power is not policed… ‘dubious’ operations was the word Mufamadi used…Karyn Maughan, News24
Mufamadi testified… it was a news agency [Iqbal Survé’s Independent Media] putting forward a positive perspective about Jacob Zuma…Karyn Maughan, News24
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
