Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up
Basson has penned a column on News24 arguing that the Covid-19 vaccine botch-up may spell the end of the ANC.
The local government elections are due to be held sometime between 4 August 2021 and 1 November 2021.
However, there are questions about whether the elections will go ahead, given the delays with South Africa's vaccine rollout.
RELATED: 'Govt's centralised vaccine plan has South Africans feeling left in the dark'
If the elections proceed as planned, Basson says ANC will struggle to convince South Africans to vote for a governing party that has fumbled vaccine negotiations and failed to be transparent about its strategy.
He predicts that the ANC will fail to regain control of key metros such as Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Nelson Mandela Bay, despite dysfunctional coalition agreements between smaller opposition parties in those municipalities.
We have got no vaccines yet in South Africa. There's now more than 30 countries around the world vaccinating, including Poland, Chile, Hungary and the Isle of Man.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
We haven't successfully negotiated for enough vaccines.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
Covid-19 is so fundamentally impacting our lives and our livelihoods that this is literally becoming an issue of life and death - and something that the government is busy failing at.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
It's going to be winter. It's going to be cold. We are not going to be able to get vaccines if you're a normal working adult who is not over 60 with comorbidities. If you're poor, you're going to have to queue for your vaccines - that's if it arrives in your town or village.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
It seems to look pretty bleak for the ANC to - in that environment - have to campaign. Which then poses the question of whether the election will go ahead at all.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
