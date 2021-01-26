Loopholes threaten transparency promised by Political Party Funding Act





Political parties will soon be compelled to disclose from who they receive funding, in line with the provisions of the Political Party Funding Act.

The laws come into force on 1 April, after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday the implementation date of the new legislation which he signed into law two years ago.

John Mathyam speaks to political analyst Ebrahim Fakir to find out more about the breadth of the legislation.

For example, will the new laws require parties to disclose donations made in the past?

Unfortunately, that's not the case, it's not retrospective. Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst

Fakir explains how the new laws will work:

[From 1 April] Anyone who donates money to a political party, both the donor and the party has to disclose this. Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst

Anything under R100 000 doesn't have to be declared, so it has to be in excess of R100 000. Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst

In a statement, the presidency said that the Act is a “historic development for transparency and accountability in South Africa”, but Fakir says the threshold provides an all too obvious loophole that can threaten that transparency.

Multiple donations [of under R100 000], which is why the instruments and regulations now need to clarify all of that. Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst

The second problem is there are ways of changing cash into intangible cash that is goods, services, and so on. Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst

Third, I think there may well be creative accounting in the way in which certain things that are given to a political party are written in either the books of the company or the recipient. Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst

So just why did it take so long for the President to give an implementation date for the legislation, having signed it into law two years ago?

I think parties wanted time to 'seal the deal' with their donors so to speak. Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst

RELATED: Is the Political Party Funding Act the 'silver bullet' for corruption?

Listen to the full conversation below: