24-hour counselling helpline available for 'traumatized' healthcare workers





Every day there are stories of the pressure and challenges being faced by healthcare workers on the Covid-19 frontline.

Recently EWN spoke to a number of doctors and nurses who said not coping emotionally and physically with the second wave of Covid-19.

So what support is available for South Africa's healthcare heroes?

Daphne Whittaker from the Community Intervention Centre joined Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto on Tuesday.

Established in 2001, the Community Intervention Centre is an NPO and NGO based in Table View that provides free, 24-hour trauma support.

She says prior to the pandemic they mostly offered support to victims of crime, but since the start of lockdown they have broadened their services.

We assist any and everyone who is experiencing any traumatic incident, whether it be due to Covid or losing your job... Daphne Whittaker, Office Manager - Community Intervention Centre

She says health workers on the frontline in the pandemic are in need of someone to talk to:

They go through a lot of trauma and need a lot of support. Daphne Whittaker, Office Manager - Community Intervention Centre

Whittaker explains that qualified and lay counsellors offer support to those in need:

We have about 20 volunteers and our helpline is available 24 hours. Daphne Whittaker, Office Manager - Community Intervention Centre

If you or someone you know has experienced trauma and needs support you can call the Community Intervention Centre's 24 hour hotline 082 821 3447.

Counselling is offered in-person, via WhatsApp, or on Zoom.

