'Ramaphosa has done nothing to help black people' say liquor traders
A group called the Liquor Traders Formation is requesting a meeting with the President to take him to task over what they call government's 'lack of interest' in the sector.
Under the current Level 3 adjusted lockdown, the sale and distribution of alcohol is banned resulting in a devastating impact to the industry says the organisation.
The formation's Lucky Ntimane tells CapeTalk it's destroying the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people.
Businesses operating as shebeen and taverns in the township space are supporting over 250 000 jobs which are now at risk.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor- Liquor Traders Formation
Ntimane says government has ignored the plight of liquor traders since the start of the pandemic:
We haven't received a single cent of support from the government.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor- Liquor Traders Formation
If you look at the contribution that we, as taverns, make to the government and GDP, it really felt like we have been let down.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor- Liquor Traders Formation
Ntimane says their members are at breaking point:
We're not surprised that the President has continued to ignore the plight of small, black-owned businesses in the township space.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor- Liquor Traders Formation
He has no legacy to speak of in terms of improving the lives of black people in the country.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor- Liquor Traders Formation
Listen to the full conversation with Lucky Ntimane of the Liquor Traders Formation:
