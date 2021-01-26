‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all'





The amount by which the 10 richest men have grown richer during the pandemic could buy a vaccine against Covid-19 for every man, woman, and child on Earth said Oxfam on Monday.

The wealth of the world’s 10 richest people – all men – rose by R8.2 trillion so far during the pandemic.

Jeff Bezos on the cover of Forbes magazine. © dennizn/123rf

Recently published related articles:

Oxfam is lobbying governments and leaders at the World Economic Forum's virtual "Davos Dialogue" meeting to at least consider taxing the richest of the super-rich to pay for vaccinations.

Up to 500 million people more are living in poverty right now than before the pandemic, according to Oxfam.

Some of the world’s richest people are doing their bit.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the World Health Organisation’s fourth-largest donor, after the United States, Britain, and Ireland.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

More from Gilchrist:

The world’s 10 wealthiest men could – and maybe should – pay for vaccines for all of us… They increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by over half a trillion dollars… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Obviously, the 10 wealthiest gentlemen in the world are not about to give up their fortunes… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

… If you overtaxed Jeff Bezos, he’d simply move to the Bahamas… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:14].