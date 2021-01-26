‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all'
The amount by which the 10 richest men have grown richer during the pandemic could buy a vaccine against Covid-19 for every man, woman, and child on Earth said Oxfam on Monday.
The wealth of the world’s 10 richest people – all men – rose by R8.2 trillion so far during the pandemic.
Oxfam is lobbying governments and leaders at the World Economic Forum's virtual "Davos Dialogue" meeting to at least consider taxing the richest of the super-rich to pay for vaccinations.
Up to 500 million people more are living in poverty right now than before the pandemic, according to Oxfam.
Some of the world’s richest people are doing their bit.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the World Health Organisation’s fourth-largest donor, after the United States, Britain, and Ireland.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The world’s 10 wealthiest men could – and maybe should – pay for vaccines for all of us… They increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by over half a trillion dollars…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Obviously, the 10 wealthiest gentlemen in the world are not about to give up their fortunes…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
… If you overtaxed Jeff Bezos, he’d simply move to the Bahamas…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:14].
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey
Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows.Read More
My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer
"I have eight employees," says Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela. "The future of my kids depend on me, what if I can’t pay this back?"Read More
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.Read More
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19
Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy.Read More
Exactly a year ago, Wuhan in China locked down – and the world changed, forever
On 23 January, the world looked on in disbelief, and much horror – still oblivious to what lies ahead – as Wuhan locked down.Read More
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again
"The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.Read More
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba
"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"Read More
'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA'
"It is too risky to rely on one supply from national government," says Premier Alan Winde. "We need 4.6m doses for the province."Read More
Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak
Pfizer unsuccessfully tried for months to open negotiations with SA to provide its Covid-19 vaccine, says Kyle Cowan (News24).Read More