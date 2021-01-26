Community appeal to help family of IY boy found dead lay him to rest





The community of Hout Bay was left devasted last week when it was confirmed that the body of a child discovered in Imizamo Yethu was that of missing 3-year-old Anothando Mhlobo.

Anothando had gone missing in August, prompting a wide-scale man-hunt for the person he had last been seen with.

In December, police were notified of the remains of a child in a sandy area of Imizamo Yethu just 100m away from where the little boy had lived.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with Anothando's death.

Members of the local community have now set up a crowd-funding initiative in order that Anothando can be laid to rest with dignity.

Hout Bay resident Clare De Beer told CapeTalk it's been an incredibly difficult time for his family.

The biggest struggle was not knowing where he was from August to December and then the confirmation that it was indeed his body. Clare De Beer

De Beer says because of the pandemic it's been very tough for the family to raise money to bury the youngster.

There's a sense of urgency to have him removed [from the morgue] and sent home to be buried on the family plot in the Eastern Cape. Clare De Beer

RELATED: Mother of missing Hout Bay boy waiting for police to identify body found nearby

The target for the backabuddy campaign is R18 000 which would cover the cost of a burial, a coffin, and for a few family members to travel to the Eastern Cape.

We're sitting just under R13 000 at the moment. Clare De Beer

If you are able to contribute to the Backabuddy campaign click here to donate.