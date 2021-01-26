My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer





South African Breweries (SAB) on Monday said it is suspending at least 500 temporary jobs due to ban on the sale of alcohol.

It’s awful for the workers, but SAB is huge – it will survive.

Many of the country’s smaller breweries, however, is toast.

A rapidly dwindling number of small beer brewers are desperately pleading with the government to reopen alcohol sales for offsite consumption.

More than 165 000 people directly employed in the liquor industry have lost their jobs since the first prohibition against the sale of alcohol.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Brewsters Craft.

Nxusani-Mawela is South Africa’s first-ever Black female brewer.

We employ four permanent staff… In total, I have eight people… I started the company in 2016… Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder - Brewsters Craft

We contract manufacture for 10 other brands who employ their own people. I can’t work out how many people will be affected if we close… Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder - Brewsters Craft

2020 was the worst year ever for me… Government grants don’t fund the alcohol industry, so I got a loan… The biggest heartache for me is that I owe millions. I put my house, my everything – the future of my kids depend on me, what if I can’t pay this back? Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder - Brewsters Craft

At least my landlords during the first two bans, we could negotiate. But at some point, I still have to pay, because they’re also running a business… I have a list of people I owe; I owe suppliers… If I don’t pay, it affects them… Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder - Brewsters Craft

The big problem – we can’t run away from it… is irresponsible drinking… We have to look at a balanced approach; I understand that we can’t just open everything… Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder - Brewsters Craft

