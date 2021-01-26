Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman
British actress Keira Knightly says she will no longer shoot sex scenes for male film directors.
The Atonement star, who already has a 'no nudity' clause inserted into her contracts, told the CHANEL Connects podcast that she doesn't want any part of "those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody is grunting. I’m not interested in doing that.”
It's partly down to vanity, says CapeTalk's UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist, but also, as Knightly puts it 'the male gaze'.
Knightley says she does not want to star "in those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody is grunting. I’m not interested in doing that, adding, "I don’t have an absolute ban [on filming nude scenes], but I kind of do with men." https://t.co/VO3NIXuGoW pic.twitter.com/tvGgZMxhCh— IndieWire (@IndieWire) January 25, 2021
RELATED: UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze
Speaking to Knightly says she may be open to appearing nude for a female director where the piece was focused on the experience of motherhood.
"...about how extraordinary that body is, about how suddenly you're looking at this body that you've got to know and is your own and it's seen in a completely different way and it's changed in ways which are unfathomable to you before you become a mother, then yeah, I would totally be up for exploring that with a woman who would understand that."
There weren’t sex scenes in this one but I think a lot about the fact that she was literally a teenager when she made Pirates of the Caribbean. The amount of objectifying her those movies do, & throwing her together w a guy 20+ years older than her...&that was just the beginning https://t.co/o9mVWgiJ7v— alanna (@AlannaBennett) January 26, 2021
The actress, who was awarded an OBE for services to drama and charity in 2018 has starred in films including Love Actually, Atonement, and Pirates of the Caribbean.
She was nominated for two Academy Awards for her roles in Pride and Prejudice and The Imitation Game.
More from World
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all'
"The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy?
Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better.Read More
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze
Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman.Read More
Talk show giant Larry King has died
Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King.Read More
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof
John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD.Read More
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19
Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy.Read More
'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab
There have been mixed reactions from South Africans online following reports that billionaire Johann Rupert jumped the vaccination queue in Switzerland.Read More
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality'
The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng.Read More
Exactly a year ago, Wuhan in China locked down – and the world changed, forever
On 23 January, the world looked on in disbelief, and much horror – still oblivious to what lies ahead – as Wuhan locked down.Read More
Twitter had a field day with #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump
As Donald Trump said farewell to his presidency, the Twitterati could not resist posting hilarious moments we won't forget.Read More
More from Entertainment
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa'
Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation.Read More
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna!
Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'.Read More
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival
Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town.Read More
Where should the line be drawn for celebrities' right to privacy?
Sara-Jayne speaks to Maushami Chetty who is the CEO at Aarya Legal about the legal and ethical issues.Read More
'Despite his illness being on stage re-energised Alvon to take on the world'
Collison's life partner Faried Swartz pays a fitting tribute to 'the love of his life' in song and talks to Sara-Jayne King.Read More
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies
Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison.Read More
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021
John's 3 book picks for the week.Read More
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram
Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'.Read More
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape
A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty.Read More