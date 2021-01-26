Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:20
Collection of SMART I.D cards and other documentation at Home Affairs offices
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 14:50
Music with Wendy Oldfield
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Oldfield - Artist And Musician at ...
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Daily Maverick: We need behaviour change communication strategies that earn the trust of a Covid vaccine-hesitant society
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patience Mushamiri-Kuzviwanza - public health specialist
Today at 15:40
Are healthcare professionals trained to death with death and trauma?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
How South African schools can cut their electricity costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Samuels - PhD Candidate, Electrical Engineering, Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:10
Sydney Mafumadi Testimony at the Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 16:20
Travel to UK about to get much more expensive for South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:55
What is happening in the Netherlands?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michel Kerres - Foreign Affairs Correspondent NRC. Amsterdam/Brussels.
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Taking it back to the basics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
South Africa’s first boat-based whale watching impact study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gwenith Penry - project leader and marine scientist
Today at 17:46
New light shed on Charles Darwin's 'abominable mystery'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Buggs - evolutionary biologist at Queen Mary, University of London.
Today at 18:13
ADvTECH dismayed by COSAS’ protests outside early childhood development (ECD) campuses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anish Shivdasani - CEO of Giraffe
Today at 18:50
Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows. 26 January 2021 1:57 PM
I've defaulted on my home loan, now what? Ignoring the problem makes it worse for the client and the bank says Pravin Subramoney, from FNB home loans. 26 January 2021 1:51 PM
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
View all Local
Loopholes threaten transparency promised by Political Party Funding Act Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir outlines the ways loopholes in the new laws could be used by donors and political parties. 26 January 2021 7:08 AM
Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up If the municipal elections go ahead as planned, the governing party will be punished for SA's botched vaccination programme, says... 25 January 2021 7:11 PM
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
View all Politics
R400 per kilo?! Competition Commission probes 'utterly exorbitant' ginger prices The Competition Commission says it's currently investigating the exorbitant prices of ginger in the food retail market. 26 January 2021 1:26 PM
My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer "I have eight employees," says Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela. "The future of my kids depend on me, what if I can’t pay this back?" 26 January 2021 10:28 AM
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all' "The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 January 2021 9:05 AM
View all Business
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all' "The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 January 2021 9:05 AM
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman. 24 January 2021 9:00 AM
View all World
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman

26 January 2021 11:55 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Hollywood
Film
Keira Knightley
sex scenes

"I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star.

British actress Keira Knightly says she will no longer shoot sex scenes for male film directors.

The Atonement star, who already has a 'no nudity' clause inserted into her contracts, told the CHANEL Connects podcast that she doesn't want any part of "those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody is grunting. I’m not interested in doing that.”

It's partly down to vanity, says CapeTalk's UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist, but also, as Knightly puts it 'the male gaze'.

RELATED: UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze

Speaking to Knightly says she may be open to appearing nude for a female director where the piece was focused on the experience of motherhood.

"...about how extraordinary that body is, about how suddenly you're looking at this body that you've got to know and is your own and it's seen in a completely different way and it's changed in ways which are unfathomable to you before you become a mother, then yeah, I would totally be up for exploring that with a woman who would understand that."

The actress, who was awarded an OBE for services to drama and charity in 2018 has starred in films including Love Actually, Atonement, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

She was nominated for two Academy Awards for her roles in Pride and Prejudice and The Imitation Game.


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
