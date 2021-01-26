Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman





British actress Keira Knightly says she will no longer shoot sex scenes for male film directors.

The Atonement star, who already has a 'no nudity' clause inserted into her contracts, told the CHANEL Connects podcast that she doesn't want any part of "those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody is grunting. I’m not interested in doing that.”

It's partly down to vanity, says CapeTalk's UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist, but also, as Knightly puts it 'the male gaze'.

Speaking to Knightly says she may be open to appearing nude for a female director where the piece was focused on the experience of motherhood.

"...about how extraordinary that body is, about how suddenly you're looking at this body that you've got to know and is your own and it's seen in a completely different way and it's changed in ways which are unfathomable to you before you become a mother, then yeah, I would totally be up for exploring that with a woman who would understand that."

There weren’t sex scenes in this one but I think a lot about the fact that she was literally a teenager when she made Pirates of the Caribbean. The amount of objectifying her those movies do, & throwing her together w a guy 20+ years older than her...&that was just the beginning https://t.co/o9mVWgiJ7v — alanna (@AlannaBennett) January 26, 2021

The actress, who was awarded an OBE for services to drama and charity in 2018 has starred in films including Love Actually, Atonement, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

She was nominated for two Academy Awards for her roles in Pride and Prejudice and The Imitation Game.