Solidarity mulls court action over DBE directives on private school return dates
The organisation is considering taking legal action against the DBE over its directive instructing private schools to remain closed until next month.
The DBE gazetted the updated 2021 return dates for both public and private schools over the weekend.
RELATED: DBE postpones the reopening of schools to 15 February
According to the gazzette, private school pupils are only allowed to return to school from Monday 1 February, which is two weeks earlier than their public school counterparts.
It also confirms that no pupils are allowed to return to school before the specified dates.
The 2021 school return dates are as follows:
- 25 January 2021: The principal, the school management team (SMTs), and non-teaching staff return
- 1 February 2021: All teachers return
- 1 February 2021: Private school learners may return
- 15 February 2021: Public school learners must return
However, some private schools in the country have already started their academic year this month.
On Saturday, Solidarity issued the DBE with a lawyer’s letter questioning the legality of the department’s directives for independent schools.
According to Solidarity, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has responded and believes that she acting within her legal powers.
RELATED: DBE urged to extend deadline for matric supplementary exam applications
Meanwhile, Anton van der Bijl, head of labour law services at Solidarity, says there is no statutory basis for Motshekga her to issue the directive to independent schools.
He also argues that Minister Motshekga has not provided any rationale or logical reasoning for the delayed reopening.
Van der Bijl has confirmed to CapeTalk that Solidarity's legal team will meet on Tuesday to decide the way forward.
RELATED: Naisa chair urges private schools to delay opening of schools as advised by DBE
We did receive feedback and a letter from the minister. In short, she's stated that the directive conformed with the Act... She's stated that the directive for the reopening of private schools is legitimate and there's no reason for them to withdraw that directive.Anton Van Der Bijl, Head of the Labour Legal Department - Solidarity
We argue that the Minister of Basic Education doesn't have a say in terms of private institution school calendars... There might be a possibility that we proceed to court with the matter.Anton Van Der Bijl, Head of the Labour Legal Department - Solidarity
In her letter, she doesn't provide us with a reason why private institutions must be closed until January.Anton Van Der Bijl, Head of the Labour Legal Department - Solidarity
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
