Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw
The State Security Agency (SSA) paid millions to former Minister David Mahlobo to influence the outcome of court cases against former President Jacob Zuma.
That is according to findings of a high-level panel into the SSA, chaired by former Minister of Safety and Security Sydney Mufamadi.
Mufamadi told the State Capture Inquiry that “unproven allegations made were that judges were bribed to achieve this purpose.”
The panel also found that the SSA tested Zuma’s food for poison and infiltrated the media.
Mufamadi also said that the SSA paid for accommodation for apartheid operative Eugene de Kock and Zuma’s estranged wife Mantuli, for projects to counter the CR17 campaign, and to infiltrate trade unions.
Mufamadi’s testimony at the State Capture Commission continues on Tuesday.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Jacques Pauw, author of “The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison”.
Kiewit asked Pauw why there are so few checks and balances on the SSA, why Arthur Fraser (former DG of State Security) has survived, and if he expects criminal charges.
More from Pauw:
-
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician…Jacques Pauw, author - "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison"
Mahlobo was the de facto Prime Minister… it doesn’t come as a surprise…Jacques Pauw, author - "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison"
In 2014, there was clear evidence that there were rogue elements in State Security… the whitewash was so bad…Jacques Pauw, author - "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison"
This veil of secrecy around State Security is something we need to urgently addresses… South Africa is not at war!Jacques Pauw, author - "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison"
It comes close to sedition! … Where was State Security when the Guptas looted the fiscus? … We have to look at criminal charges, and we might have to even look at treason.Jacques Pauw, author - "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison"
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday.
Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday.
Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday.
