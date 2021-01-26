Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:20
Collection of SMART I.D cards and other documentation at Home Affairs offices
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 14:50
Music with Wendy Oldfield
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Oldfield - Artist And Musician at ...
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Daily Maverick: We need behaviour change communication strategies that earn the trust of a Covid vaccine-hesitant society
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patience Mushamiri-Kuzviwanza - public health specialist
Today at 15:40
Are healthcare professionals trained to death with death and trauma?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
How South African schools can cut their electricity costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Samuels - PhD Candidate, Electrical Engineering, Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:10
Sydney Mafumadi Testimony at the Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 16:20
Travel to UK about to get much more expensive for South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:55
What is happening in the Netherlands?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michel Kerres - Foreign Affairs Correspondent NRC. Amsterdam/Brussels.
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Taking it back to the basics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
South Africa’s first boat-based whale watching impact study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gwenith Penry - project leader and marine scientist
Today at 17:46
New light shed on Charles Darwin's 'abominable mystery'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Buggs - evolutionary biologist at Queen Mary, University of London.
Today at 18:13
ADvTECH dismayed by COSAS’ protests outside early childhood development (ECD) campuses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anish Shivdasani - CEO of Giraffe
Today at 18:50
Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows. 26 January 2021 1:57 PM
I've defaulted on my home loan, now what? Ignoring the problem makes it worse for the client and the bank says Pravin Subramoney, from FNB home loans. 26 January 2021 1:51 PM
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
View all Local
Loopholes threaten transparency promised by Political Party Funding Act Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir outlines the ways loopholes in the new laws could be used by donors and political parties. 26 January 2021 7:08 AM
Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up If the municipal elections go ahead as planned, the governing party will be punished for SA's botched vaccination programme, says... 25 January 2021 7:11 PM
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
View all Politics
R400 per kilo?! Competition Commission probes 'utterly exorbitant' ginger prices The Competition Commission says it's currently investigating the exorbitant prices of ginger in the food retail market. 26 January 2021 1:26 PM
My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer "I have eight employees," says Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela. "The future of my kids depend on me, what if I can’t pay this back?" 26 January 2021 10:28 AM
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all' "The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 January 2021 9:05 AM
View all Business
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all' "The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 January 2021 9:05 AM
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman. 24 January 2021 9:00 AM
View all World
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw

26 January 2021 12:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
State Security Agency
State Capture
Corruption
State Security
David Mahlobo
Intelligence
Jacques Pauw
Sydney Mufamadi
state capture inquiry
The President's Keepers
SSA
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison

Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison".

RELATED: 'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

The State Security Agency (SSA) paid millions to former Minister David Mahlobo to influence the outcome of court cases against former President Jacob Zuma.

That is according to findings of a high-level panel into the SSA, chaired by former Minister of Safety and Security Sydney Mufamadi.

Former President Jacob Zuma responding with laughter to a debate in Parliament. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

Mufamadi told the State Capture Inquiry that “unproven allegations made were that judges were bribed to achieve this purpose.”

The panel also found that the SSA tested Zuma’s food for poison and infiltrated the media.

Mufamadi also said that the SSA paid for accommodation for apartheid operative Eugene de Kock and Zuma’s estranged wife Mantuli, for projects to counter the CR17 campaign, and to infiltrate trade unions.

Mufamadi’s testimony at the State Capture Commission continues on Tuesday.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Jacques Pauw, author of “The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison”.

Kiewit asked Pauw why there are so few checks and balances on the SSA, why Arthur Fraser (former DG of State Security) has survived, and if he expects criminal charges.

More from Pauw:

Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician…

Jacques Pauw, author - "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison"

Mahlobo was the de facto Prime Minister… it doesn’t come as a surprise…

Jacques Pauw, author - "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison"

In 2014, there was clear evidence that there were rogue elements in State Security… the whitewash was so bad…

Jacques Pauw, author - "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison"

This veil of secrecy around State Security is something we need to urgently addresses… South Africa is not at war!

Jacques Pauw, author - "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison"

It comes close to sedition! … Where was State Security when the Guptas looted the fiscus? … We have to look at criminal charges, and we might have to even look at treason.

Jacques Pauw, author - "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison"

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


26 January 2021 12:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
State Security Agency
State Capture
Corruption
State Security
David Mahlobo
Intelligence
Jacques Pauw
Sydney Mufamadi
state capture inquiry
The President's Keepers
SSA
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison

More from Local

Old elderly man receives Covid-19 vaccine vaccination vaccinated 123rf

Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey

26 January 2021 1:57 PM

Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

house-mortgage-bond-home-rent-family-123rf

I've defaulted on my home loan, now what?

26 January 2021 1:51 PM

Ignoring the problem makes it worse for the client and the bank says Pravin Subramoney, from FNB home loans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

motshekgajpg

Solidarity mulls court action over DBE directives on private school return dates

26 January 2021 11:43 AM

Trade union Solidarity says the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has no say in the dates on which independent schools should open or close.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

anothandogif

Community appeal to help family of IY boy found dead lay him to rest

26 January 2021 10:13 AM

The family of Anothando Mhlobo does not have the resources to give him the burial he deserves says Hout Bay resident Clare de Beer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-drunk-bottles-booze-tavern

'Ramaphosa has done nothing to help black people' say liquor traders

26 January 2021 8:44 AM

The Liquor Traders Formation is requesting a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to talk about 'devastating' alcohol ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-mobile-phone-user-chat-texting-SMS-apps-123rf

24-hour counselling helpline available for 'traumatized' healthcare workers

26 January 2021 7:35 AM

Healthcare workers say they are traumatised, exhausted, and demoralised while watching frightened patients and colleagues die.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vote-election

Loopholes threaten transparency promised by Political Party Funding Act

26 January 2021 7:08 AM

Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir outlines the ways loopholes in the new laws could be used by donors and political parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201117 Zuma3

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

25 January 2021 6:31 PM

Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200720 Mkhize Masuku

'Govt's centralised vaccine plan has South Africans feeling left in the dark'

25 January 2021 5:46 PM

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says the South African government has not been transparent enough about its Covid-19 vaccine strategy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200804angiemotshekgajpg

DBE urged to extend deadline for matric supplementary exam applications

25 January 2021 4:33 PM

There are only six days between the release of the 2020 matric results and the closing date to register for a supplementary exam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Jeff Bezos Amazon Forbes 123rf 123rfbusiness

‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all'

26 January 2021 9:05 AM

"The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fintech payments digital 123rfbusiness 123rf

10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early

25 January 2021 7:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin 123rf

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

25 January 2021 7:38 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hearshaped pizza 123rf

New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged'

25 January 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 office face masks facemasks pexels

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

25 January 2021 6:49 PM

Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201117 Zuma3

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

25 January 2021 6:31 PM

Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women females multiracial diverse 123rf

Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality'

22 January 2021 12:44 PM

The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House repossession home property debt 123rf

Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff

21 January 2021 7:52 PM

There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ginger garlic 123rf

Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again

21 January 2021 3:28 PM

"The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Multiracial diverse group of doctors and nurses 123rf

Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba

21 January 2021 12:04 PM

"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

vote-election

Loopholes threaten transparency promised by Political Party Funding Act

26 January 2021 7:08 AM

Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir outlines the ways loopholes in the new laws could be used by donors and political parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190505siyanqoba-anc-rally-ramaphosa15jpg

Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up

25 January 2021 7:11 PM

If the municipal elections go ahead as planned, the governing party will be punished for SA's botched vaccination programme, says Adriaan Basson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201117 Zuma3

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

25 January 2021 6:31 PM

Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex SANDF

SANDF destroys 40% of unregistered Covid meds after cooler room doors left open

25 January 2021 1:17 PM

Parliamentary defence committee chair Cyril Xaba says the auditor-general and Defence Dept reports will come before the committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kataza the Chacma baboon eats mangoes at Riverside Wildlife Sanctuary

[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes

25 January 2021 11:15 AM

Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK election United Kingdom elections voting polls 123rfpolitics 123rf

Is the Political Party Funding Act the 'silver bullet' for corruption?

25 January 2021 7:16 AM

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Political Party Funding Act will come into operation on 1 April 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171115somizigif

Where should the line be drawn for celebrities' right to privacy?

24 January 2021 10:53 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Maushami Chetty who is the CEO at Aarya Legal about the legal and ethical issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190711-jackson-mthembu-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for Minister Jackson Mthembu

24 January 2021 9:08 AM

The service for Minister in the Presidency is at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Ackerville, Mpumalanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children in school classroom 123rf

Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters

23 January 2021 2:48 PM

Studies have found that habitually pronouncing an unfamiliar name incorrectly is a form of implicit discrimination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gender based violence sexual abuse women 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics 123rf

Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question'

23 January 2021 10:46 AM

Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer

Business

Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw

Local Opinion Politics

I've defaulted on my home loan, now what?

Local

EWN Highlights

Communities along SA borders aiding illegally entry into SA, MPs told

26 January 2021 1:31 PM

Thousands arrested in KZN for flouting alert level 3 regulations

26 January 2021 1:13 PM

South Africa turns to temporary morgues as COVID-19 deaths soar

26 January 2021 1:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA