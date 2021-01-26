R400 per kilo?! Competition Commission probes 'utterly exorbitant' ginger prices
The commission recently launched a probe after receiving dozens of complaints about the steep price of the popular root, which is used as a raw ingredient in home remedies linked to Covid-19.
Many consumers believe that ginger has healing properties that can boost their immune systems.
An unprecendeted demand has caused prices to rocket.
The Competition Commission's chief economist James Hodge says prices are as high as R400 per kilo.
He says the commission has also seen similar complaints about the excessive pricing of garlic and lemon.
RELATED: Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again
While some retailers have been able to maintain ginger prices at around R180 per kg, Hodge explains that others are reportedly selling the roots for more than double this.
Investigators will be comparing the cost price of the fresh produce and the margins added at the retail level.
According to Hodge, the commission has contacted a number of national retail chains requesting further information and evidence from them.
RELATED: Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer
It will issue more letters this week to determine how widespread the problem is, he tells CapeTalk.
Retailers will be liable to pay fines if they are found guilty of excessive pricing.
Consumers are upset about the price. They consider it [to be] utterly exorbitant.... We've received about 40 complaints in the last couple of days and we are obligated to investigate.James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission
We also have been monitoring food prices throughout this pandemic and what we've seen is that while ginger has gone up at the wholesale or farm grade level - because of unprecedented demand and global demand - those prices don't seem to justify the kind of retail prices we have seen... we've seen even R400 per kilogram in a complaint.James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission
The retailers aren't producing ginger... It's all about their mark-up on it... We've found that the situation is often exploited and retailers will blame the situation on supply and demand, but they often can't justify the kind of rand margins they are putting on these products.James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission
The farmer's price is often a fraction of the actual retail price... at the moment, we [South Africa] are also importing ginger.James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Business
My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer
"I have eight employees," says Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela. "The future of my kids depend on me, what if I can’t pay this back?"Read More
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all'
"The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Ramaphosa has done nothing to help black people' say liquor traders
The Liquor Traders Formation is requesting a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to talk about 'devastating' alcohol ban.Read More
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.Read More
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise.Read More
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.Read More
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'
Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.Read More
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19
Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy.Read More
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation
'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey
Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows.Read More
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.Read More
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.Read More
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers
Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher.Read More
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy?
Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better.Read More
'Despite his illness being on stage re-energised Alvon to take on the world'
Collison's life partner Faried Swartz pays a fitting tribute to 'the love of his life' in song and talks to Sara-Jayne King.Read More
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze
Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman.Read More
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium
Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty.Read More
Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters
Studies have found that habitually pronouncing an unfamiliar name incorrectly is a form of implicit discrimination.Read More