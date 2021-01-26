R400 per kilo?! Competition Commission probes 'utterly exorbitant' ginger prices





The commission recently launched a probe after receiving dozens of complaints about the steep price of the popular root, which is used as a raw ingredient in home remedies linked to Covid-19.

Many consumers believe that ginger has healing properties that can boost their immune systems.

An unprecendeted demand has caused prices to rocket.

The Competition Commission's chief economist James Hodge says prices are as high as R400 per kilo.

He says the commission has also seen similar complaints about the excessive pricing of garlic and lemon.

RELATED: Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again

While some retailers have been able to maintain ginger prices at around R180 per kg, Hodge explains that others are reportedly selling the roots for more than double this.

Investigators will be comparing the cost price of the fresh produce and the margins added at the retail level.

According to Hodge, the commission has contacted a number of national retail chains requesting further information and evidence from them.

RELATED: Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer

It will issue more letters this week to determine how widespread the problem is, he tells CapeTalk.

Retailers will be liable to pay fines if they are found guilty of excessive pricing.

Consumers are upset about the price. They consider it [to be] utterly exorbitant.... We've received about 40 complaints in the last couple of days and we are obligated to investigate. James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission

We also have been monitoring food prices throughout this pandemic and what we've seen is that while ginger has gone up at the wholesale or farm grade level - because of unprecedented demand and global demand - those prices don't seem to justify the kind of retail prices we have seen... we've seen even R400 per kilogram in a complaint. James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission

The retailers aren't producing ginger... It's all about their mark-up on it... We've found that the situation is often exploited and retailers will blame the situation on supply and demand, but they often can't justify the kind of rand margins they are putting on these products. James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission

The farmer's price is often a fraction of the actual retail price... at the moment, we [South Africa] are also importing ginger. James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: