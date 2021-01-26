I've defaulted on my home loan, now what?
For many South Africans, the Covid-19 crisis has led to a drastic change in personal finances.
Many households have had to rethink certain expenditures in light of salary cuts, retrenchments, and business closures.
But what if your income has taken a hit to such an extent that you've been unable to make your bond payments?
What does the law say about the bank's right to repossess your home and what legal redress do you have if you?
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies speaks to Pravin Subramoney, from FNB home loans about what to do if you are struggling to make your bond payment.
1. Don't bury your head in the sand
Don't ignore the problem, it's not going to go away. Ignoring the problem makes it worse for the client and the bank.Pravin Subramoney, CEO Private Bank Lending - FNB Home Loans
Where possible we'll do everything reasonably possible to try and help our clients out.Pravin Subramoney, CEO Private Bank Lending - FNB Home Loans
2. Negotiate with your bank
These arrangements generally take the form of a cash flow release solution, alternatively reduced installment, term extension, or holiday repayment.Pravin Subramoney, CEO Private Bank Lending - FNB Home Loans
3. It may be possible to use the equity in your property
For those clients, FNB is even trying to figure out how we unlock that equity position for those clients.Pravin Subramoney, CEO Private Bank Lending - FNB Home Loans
We need to make sure there is significant equity that we don't compromise the client or the bank.Pravin Subramoney, CEO Private Bank Lending - FNB Home Loans
South African law allows that, if you default for three months or more on your monthly mortgage payments, the bank or other mortgage lender may cancel the agreement, repossess your house, and sell it in order to recover the outstanding money you owe them.
RELATED: 'R1.3m property sold for R1000 at auction'
Click below to find out what you can do in the event you are unable to make your bond payments:
