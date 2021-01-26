Matshela Koko suing six people - including pre-school principal - for defamation
The ex-Eskom boss says he will not allow anyone to disrespect his name without facing any consequences.
He's taking legal action against Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Mail & Guardian journalist Khaya Koko, an elderly woman named Barbara Tanton, and three other individuals which he has not identified to CapeTalk.
The former exec says he wants people to be held accountable for making false allegations against him.
Koko has accused Tanton, a 72-year-old pre-school principal, of calling him a thief on social media. The other five individuals are also believed to have implicated him in state looting.
According to reports, he's claiming for hundreds of thousands of rands in addition to demanding a public apology.
When asked about whether he felt it necessary to take action against Tanton for what she allegedly posted online, Koko told CapeTalk, "She needs a big clap so that others can learn that the time for impunity is gone".
Koko maintains that he is a man of integrity who has cooperated with law enforcement agencies at all times.
The media has been mischievous and I suspect it's because Ms. Barbara Tanton is white.Matshela Koko
There are six people that I am suing, including Mr. Sikonathi Mantshantsha of Eskom and Khaya Koko of the Mail & Guardian. Why would they single out a white person [out] of the people I am suing... It's mischievous.Matshela Koko
You cannot, out of the blue, call me a thief, suggest that I have looted the public purse without any evidence.Matshela Koko
People who call me a thief, suggest that I have looted, lied on national TV, I will force them before the courts... It cannot be that people go out with disrespect to embezzle my name, that time is gone.Matshela Koko
These people who have called me a thief.... are men and women of egos... They follow their masters and it's going to hurt them to say sorry.Matshela Koko
Maushami Chetty, the CEO and founder of Aarya Legal says the defendants in the defamation case will have to prove that their comments about Koko were in the public interest and true or justified as 'fair comment'.
Chetty says the test for defamation is higher for ordinary South African's than it is for members of the media.
