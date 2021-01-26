Matshela Koko suing six people - including pre-school principal - for defamation

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
How South African schools can cut their electricity costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Samuels - PhD Candidate, Electrical Engineering, Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:10
Sydney Mafumadi Testimony at the Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 16:20
Travel to UK about to get much more expensive for South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:55
What is happening in the Netherlands?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michel Kerres - Foreign Affairs Correspondent NRC. Amsterdam/Brussels.
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Taking it back to the basics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
South Africa’s first boat-based whale watching impact study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gwenith Penry - project leader and marine scientist
Today at 17:46
New light shed on Charles Darwin's 'abominable mystery'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Buggs - evolutionary biologist at Queen Mary, University of London.
Today at 18:13
ADvTECH dismayed by COSAS’ protests outside early childhood development (ECD) campuses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anish Shivdasani - CEO of Giraffe
Today at 18:50
Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
No Items to show
Latest Local
[UPCOMING] Refilwe Moloto interviews experts on new SARS-CoV-2 variant, and more Tune in to 567 (medium wave) between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM on Wednesday – or listen online. 26 January 2021 3:46 PM
Matshela Koko suing six people - including pre-school principal - for defamation Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has launched a defamation lawsuit against six people, including the power utility's spokesman and a... 26 January 2021 3:27 PM
South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey "Many countries around the world are full of people who drink too much," says Professor Adam Winstock (Global Drug Survey). 26 January 2021 3:11 PM
View all Local
Loopholes threaten transparency promised by Political Party Funding Act Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir outlines the ways loopholes in the new laws could be used by donors and political parties. 26 January 2021 7:08 AM
Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up If the municipal elections go ahead as planned, the governing party will be punished for SA's botched vaccination programme, says... 25 January 2021 7:11 PM
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
View all Politics
R400 per kilo?! Competition Commission probes 'utterly exorbitant' ginger prices The Competition Commission says it's currently investigating the exorbitant prices of ginger in the food retail market. 26 January 2021 1:26 PM
My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer "I have eight employees," says Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela. "The future of my kids depend on me, what if I can’t pay this back?" 26 January 2021 10:28 AM
'Ramaphosa has done nothing to help black people' say liquor traders The Liquor Traders Formation is requesting a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to talk about 'devastating' alcohol ban. 26 January 2021 8:44 AM
View all Business
Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows. 26 January 2021 1:57 PM
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher. 25 January 2021 10:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all' "The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 January 2021 9:05 AM
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman. 24 January 2021 9:00 AM
View all World
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Matshela Koko suing six people - including pre-school principal - for defamation

26 January 2021 3:27 PM
by Qama Qukula
Former Eskom CEO

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has launched a defamation lawsuit against six people, including the power utility's spokesman and a pre-school principal.

The ex-Eskom boss says he will not allow anyone to disrespect his name without facing any consequences.

He's taking legal action against Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Mail & Guardian journalist Khaya Koko, an elderly woman named Barbara Tanton, and three other individuals which he has not identified to CapeTalk.

The former exec says he wants people to be held accountable for making false allegations against him.

Koko has accused Tanton, a 72-year-old pre-school principal, of calling him a thief on social media. The other five individuals are also believed to have implicated him in state looting.

According to reports, he's claiming for hundreds of thousands of rands in addition to demanding a public apology.

When asked about whether he felt it necessary to take action against Tanton for what she allegedly posted online, Koko told CapeTalk, "She needs a big clap so that others can learn that the time for impunity is gone".

Koko maintains that he is a man of integrity who has cooperated with law enforcement agencies at all times.

The media has been mischievous and I suspect it's because Ms. Barbara Tanton is white.

Matshela Koko

There are six people that I am suing, including Mr. Sikonathi Mantshantsha of Eskom and Khaya Koko of the Mail & Guardian. Why would they single out a white person [out] of the people I am suing... It's mischievous.

Matshela Koko

You cannot, out of the blue, call me a thief, suggest that I have looted the public purse without any evidence.

Matshela Koko

People who call me a thief, suggest that I have looted, lied on national TV, I will force them before the courts... It cannot be that people go out with disrespect to embezzle my name, that time is gone.

Matshela Koko

These people who have called me a thief.... are men and women of egos... They follow their masters and it's going to hurt them to say sorry.

Matshela Koko

Maushami Chetty, the CEO and founder of Aarya Legal says the defendants in the defamation case will have to prove that their comments about Koko were in the public interest and true or justified as 'fair comment'.

Chetty says the test for defamation is higher for ordinary South African's than it is for members of the media.

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:


refilwe-moloto-in-the-capetalk-studiojpg

[UPCOMING] Refilwe Moloto interviews experts on new SARS-CoV-2 variant, and more

26 January 2021 3:46 PM

Tune in to 567 (medium wave) between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM on Wednesday – or listen online.

Drunk alcoholic woman drinking wine alcohol alone in living room 123rflifestyle

South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey

26 January 2021 3:11 PM

"Many countries around the world are full of people who drink too much," says Professor Adam Winstock (Global Drug Survey).

Old elderly man receives Covid-19 vaccine vaccination vaccinated 123rf

Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey

26 January 2021 1:57 PM

Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows.

house-mortgage-bond-home-rent-family-123rf

I've defaulted on my home loan, now what?

26 January 2021 1:51 PM

Ignoring the problem makes it worse for the client and the bank says Pravin Subramoney, from FNB home loans.

jacob-zuma-laughing-in-parliament-ewn-thomas-holdergif

Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw

26 January 2021 12:20 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison".

motshekgajpg

Solidarity mulls court action over DBE directives on private school return dates

26 January 2021 11:43 AM

Trade union Solidarity says the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has no say in the dates on which independent schools should open or close.

anothandogif

Community appeal to help family of IY boy found dead lay him to rest

26 January 2021 10:13 AM

The family of Anothando Mhlobo does not have the resources to give him the burial he deserves says Hout Bay resident Clare de Beer.

alcohol-drunk-bottles-booze-tavern

'Ramaphosa has done nothing to help black people' say liquor traders

26 January 2021 8:44 AM

The Liquor Traders Formation is requesting a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to talk about 'devastating' alcohol ban.

cellphone-mobile-phone-user-chat-texting-SMS-apps-123rf

24-hour counselling helpline available for 'traumatized' healthcare workers

26 January 2021 7:35 AM

Healthcare workers say they are traumatised, exhausted, and demoralised while watching frightened patients and colleagues die.

vote-election

Loopholes threaten transparency promised by Political Party Funding Act

26 January 2021 7:08 AM

Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir outlines the ways loopholes in the new laws could be used by donors and political parties.

