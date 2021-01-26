Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey
A significant majority of South Africans will jump at the opportunity to be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the results of a survey by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).
The study, conducted between 29 December and 6 January, gauged the opinions of 10 618 people.
About 67% of adults indicated they would get vaccinated when it becomes possible while 18% said they probably wouldn't.
Black South Africans (69%) were more likely than White South Africans (55%) to indicate that they would definitely take a vaccine.
About 74% of South Africans older than 55 said they would take a vaccine.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Carin Runciman, Associate Professor at Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg.
We place a lot of importance on conspiracy theories and fake news… but our findings show most vaccine-hesitant people are concerned about effectiveness and side-effects… less than 10% of them referred to conspiracy theories…Dr Carin Runciman, Associate Professor - Centre for Social Change (University of Johannesburg)
Other research about vaccine hesitancy… found that the views of family members and close friends are powerful…Dr Carin Runciman, Associate Professor - Centre for Social Change (University of Johannesburg)
Protecting family members is a strong motivator for taking the vaccine…Dr Carin Runciman, Associate Professor - Centre for Social Change (University of Johannesburg)
People’s trust in political leadership influences their views on vaccination… We see this internationally…Dr Carin Runciman, Associate Professor - Centre for Social Change (University of Johannesburg)
