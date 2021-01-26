South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey





South Africans are drinking more, despite the ban on the sale of alcohol, according to the Global Drug Survey.

Researchers polled more than 100 000 people from around the world and found that alcohol consumption has increased by between 30% and 50% in most countries.

© khaligo/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Adam Winstock, founder of the Global Drug Survey.

Many countries around the world… are full of people who drink too much, taking services away from people who need them… Some cultures see drinking as a reward… Professor Adam Winstock, founder - Global Drug Survey

Between 20% and 30% of people have reduced their consumption… Alcohol is a lousy coping mechanism for anxiety and depression… Professor Adam Winstock, founder - Global Drug Survey

Alcohol withdrawal can be life-threatening… Professor Adam Winstock, founder - Global Drug Survey

