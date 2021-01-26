Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school 'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity Coughlan 26 January 2021 7:02 PM
Cape Town burials show slight decline as new Covid-19 infections ease The City of Cape Town says burials have shown a slight decline over the past two weeks, however, demand remains high. 26 January 2021 4:21 PM
View all Local
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
Loopholes threaten transparency promised by Political Party Funding Act Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir outlines the ways loopholes in the new laws could be used by donors and political parties. 26 January 2021 7:08 AM
View all Politics
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
R400 per kilo?! Competition Commission probes 'utterly exorbitant' ginger prices The Competition Commission says it's currently investigating the exorbitant prices of ginger in the food retail market. 26 January 2021 1:26 PM
My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer "I have eight employees," says Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela. "The future of my kids depend on me, what if I can't pay this back?" 26 January 2021 10:28 AM
View all Business
UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countr... 26 January 2021 5:36 PM
South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey "Many countries around the world are full of people who drink too much," says Professor Adam Winstock (Global Drug Survey). 26 January 2021 3:11 PM
Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows. 26 January 2021 1:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I'm too vain, and the body has had two children now... I'd just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countr... 26 January 2021 5:36 PM
View all World
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
'Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all' "The world's 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 January 2021 9:05 AM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
View all Opinion
Cape Town burials show slight decline as new Covid-19 infections ease

26 January 2021 4:21 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cape Town
Funeral service
cemetry
City of Cape Town
Zahid Badroodien
burials
covid-19 infections
Covid-19 death
Covid-19 burials

The City of Cape Town says burials have shown a slight decline over the past two weeks, however, demand remains high.

City cemeteries have seen a slight drop in burials for the second week in a row.

There were 622 burials this past week, compared to 662 the previous week.

RELATED: 'Breathing room' for Western Cape hospitals as Covid-19 numbers continue to drop

According to provincial health officials, the Western Cape’s Covid-19 surge has ended and active cases have been on a sustained decline.

The City's mayoral committee member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, says the declining burial figures reflect the downward trend in the metro's rate of infection.

While numbers are encouraging, councillor Badroodien says residents must continue practicing Covid-19 safety protocols.

Although burials still remain high, at 180% of interments before the pandemic, the slight ease in demand reflects the downward trend in the rate of infection. While this is good news, I want to encourage residents to remain cautious and not to let their guards down.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

In the last week, City cemeteries have facilitated 622 burials of which approximately 18% were confirmed Covid-19 burials.

Of the 622 burials, 161 occurred at Maitland Cemetery, 121 at Welmoed and 87 at Klip Road Cemetery in Grassy Park.

RELATED: City to increase burial capacity after popular Muslim cemetery runs out of space

Badroodien says the demand for burials on a Saturday remain high and urges residents to consider alternate days.

There were 231 cremations recorded in the last week at Maitland Crematorium, 45 of which were confirmed Covid-19 deaths.

According to Badroodien, this is an increase in cremations from the 198 total recorded at the crematorium the week before, due to the additional cremators coming into operation mid-week last week.

He anticipates that more cremations will now be able to be processed daily with the additional capacity that's become available.

RELATED: Premier Winde wants booze and beach bans lifted as Western Cape infections drop

Despite this, Badroodien a 72-hour turnaround time on cremations is still unattainable due to the extraordinarily high demand at present.

As a result, the City has therefore submitted a request to Provincial Government Air Quality Management, to obtain the authority for extended hours of operation for the older cremators in operation, which may result in further increased capacity.


