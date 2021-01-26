Cape Town burials show slight decline as new Covid-19 infections ease





City cemeteries have seen a slight drop in burials for the second week in a row.

There were 622 burials this past week, compared to 662 the previous week.

According to provincial health officials, the Western Cape’s Covid-19 surge has ended and active cases have been on a sustained decline.

The City's mayoral committee member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, says the declining burial figures reflect the downward trend in the metro's rate of infection.

While numbers are encouraging, councillor Badroodien says residents must continue practicing Covid-19 safety protocols.

Although burials still remain high, at 180% of interments before the pandemic, the slight ease in demand reflects the downward trend in the rate of infection. While this is good news, I want to encourage residents to remain cautious and not to let their guards down. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

In the last week, City cemeteries have facilitated 622 burials of which approximately 18% were confirmed Covid-19 burials.

Of the 622 burials, 161 occurred at Maitland Cemetery, 121 at Welmoed and 87 at Klip Road Cemetery in Grassy Park.

Badroodien says the demand for burials on a Saturday remain high and urges residents to consider alternate days.

There were 231 cremations recorded in the last week at Maitland Crematorium, 45 of which were confirmed Covid-19 deaths.

According to Badroodien, this is an increase in cremations from the 198 total recorded at the crematorium the week before, due to the additional cremators coming into operation mid-week last week.

He anticipates that more cremations will now be able to be processed daily with the additional capacity that's become available.

Despite this, Badroodien a 72-hour turnaround time on cremations is still unattainable due to the extraordinarily high demand at present.

As a result, the City has therefore submitted a request to Provincial Government Air Quality Management, to obtain the authority for extended hours of operation for the older cremators in operation, which may result in further increased capacity.