[UPCOMING] Refilwe Moloto interviews experts on new SARS-CoV-2 variant, and more





It is almost time for another Big Breakfast Broadcast!

On Wednesday morning, Refilwe Moloto will take a deep dive into the new, more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2 as well as South Africa’s missing-in-action Covid-19 vaccines.

She will touch on whether or not your employer can compel you to get vaccinated, and she will discuss medical insurance and the exorbitant cost of healthcare.

Recently published related articles:

If you have a related question, email Moloto today (refilwe@capetalk.co.za) so she can put it to her panel of experts when she interviews them in the morning.

Tune in to 567 (medium wave) between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM – or listen online.

Watch Moloto discuss Wednesday's show: