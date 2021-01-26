[UPCOMING] Refilwe Moloto interviews experts on new SARS-CoV-2 variant, and more
It is almost time for another Big Breakfast Broadcast!
On Wednesday morning, Refilwe Moloto will take a deep dive into the new, more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2 as well as South Africa’s missing-in-action Covid-19 vaccines.
She will touch on whether or not your employer can compel you to get vaccinated, and she will discuss medical insurance and the exorbitant cost of healthcare.
If you have a related question, email Moloto today (refilwe@capetalk.co.za) so she can put it to her panel of experts when she interviews them in the morning.
Tune in to 567 (medium wave) between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM – or listen online.
Watch Moloto discuss Wednesday's show:
