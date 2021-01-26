New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances





The Giraffe recruitment platform says it has helped over 1 million South African jobseekers find opportunities.

Now it's announced the launch of a series of online courses to help boost the employment chances of specifically young people and those in the medium-skilled demographic.

The courses are all free.

RELATED: Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity!

Although the labour market is under pressure says Giraffe, pockets of high demand remain in areas with insufficient supply of skilled labour.

"To help address this, Giraffe has developed educational content to help jobseekers become more employable- using labour market insights to identify which roles and skills are in greatest demand."

The courses are optimised for mobile phones, requiring no data charge on MTN and Vodacom networks.

© NejroN/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Giraffe CEO Anish Shivdasani, who notes the lopsided nature of the local job market.

There are far more job seekers than there are jobs available. That situation has only worsened. Anish Shivdasani, CEO - Giraffe

Over the last 12 months we've had a net job loss of around 2 million and most of it is in what we call the medium-skilled segment where people typically earn between between R3,000 and R20,000 a month. Anish Shivdasani, CEO - Giraffe

That's a segment where people are already impoverished and struggling to find employment, he says.

That's why Giraffe has launched the series of free courses in partnership with UN agency Unicef.

Unicef has been very successful in early childhood development they're now looking at the next decade - teenagers and so forth. Anish Shivdasani, CEO - Giraffe

We're aiming these courses at young people, people in the medium-skilled segment... We're also offering very simple advice on what careers would suit you based on your personality type, what qualifications you need to qualify for those careers... Anish Shivdasani, CEO - Giraffe

Areas of the labour market where there is still demand, especially in the last 12 months - things like e-commerce, delivery drivers, pickers and packers, salespeople... Anish Shivdasani, CEO - Giraffe

Generic advice on for instance preparing for interviews, is also available.

It's a combination of things that make people more employable; give them a little bit of an edge up, and hopefully get them into the labour market. Anish Shivdasani, CEO - Giraffe

Find more info on the courses at giraffe.co.za.

Listen to Shivdasani in conversation with Bruce Whitfield:

This article first appeared on 702 : New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances