[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
The government has come under sustained fire for seemingly missing the boat in acquiring Covid-19 vaccines and not communicating its plans clearly to South Africans.
It's been accused of starting negotiations far too late and not budgeting for a vaccine rollout.
RELATED: 'Govt's centralised vaccine plan has South Africans feeling left in the dark'
The first tranche of 1.5 million vaccine doses from India, is expected to arrive before the end of January.
Government also seems to be relying on its participation in the World Health Organisations's Covax programme.
Now President Cyril Ramaphosa, who's also African Union (AU) chair, has expressed concern about "vaccine nationalism".
RELATED: 'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently'
He was delivering a special address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.
Ramaphosa called on wealthy countries to release their "hoards" of vaccine so that poorer nations can access them.
It is only through multilateral action that the world can solve its current challenges, he said.
The AU moved very quickly to develop a continent-wide Covid-19 response plan he noted, including the establishment of the Africa Medical Supplies Platform and an African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team.
Ramaphosa lauded the World Health Organisation for setting up the Covax facility with the aim of equitable vaccine distribution, but lashed out at rich countries "hoarding" vaccines.
To date the task team that I set up has secured a provisional 270 million doses for African countries directly through vaccine manufacturers... in addition to the 600 million doses that are expected from the Covax WHO-led initiative.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The rich countries of the world went out and acquired large doses of vaccines from the developers and manufacturers... and some countries have even gone beyond and acquired up to four times what their population needs.President Cyril Ramaphosa
That was aimed at hoarding these vaccines and this is being done to the exclusion of other countries in the world that most need this.President Cyril Ramaphosa
We are saying: Release the excess vaccine that you have ordered and hoarded.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Zimbabwe may be lagging behind South Africa in the vaccine stakes, not even having one lined up says Dianna Games.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of business consultancy Africa at Work about the annual Davos summit and business news from the continent.
Listen to the conversation in the Africa Business Focus segment:
This article first appeared on 702 : [VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
More from Business
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind
'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show.Read More
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances
Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.Read More
Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school
'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity CoughlanRead More
R400 per kilo?! Competition Commission probes 'utterly exorbitant' ginger prices
The Competition Commission says it's currently investigating the exorbitant prices of ginger in the food retail market.Read More
My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer
"I have eight employees," says Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela. "The future of my kids depend on me, what if I can’t pay this back?"Read More
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all'
"The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Ramaphosa has done nothing to help black people' say liquor traders
The Liquor Traders Formation is requesting a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to talk about 'devastating' alcohol ban.Read More
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.Read More
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise.Read More
More from Politics
Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school
'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity CoughlanRead More
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw
Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison".Read More
Loopholes threaten transparency promised by Political Party Funding Act
Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir outlines the ways loopholes in the new laws could be used by donors and political parties.Read More
Adriaan Basson: ANC will suffer at the ballot box over Covid-19 vaccine botch-up
If the municipal elections go ahead as planned, the governing party will be punished for SA's botched vaccination programme, says Adriaan Basson.Read More
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'
Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.Read More
SANDF destroys 40% of unregistered Covid meds after cooler room doors left open
Parliamentary defence committee chair Cyril Xaba says the auditor-general and Defence Dept reports will come before the committee.Read More
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] Kataza arrives in Limpopo, tucks into his brekkie mangoes
Despite mixed views on social media from ardent baboon supporters, Riverside shared images of K-Man tucking into his breakfast.Read More
Is the Political Party Funding Act the 'silver bullet' for corruption?
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Political Party Funding Act will come into operation on 1 April 2021.Read More
Where should the line be drawn for celebrities' right to privacy?
Sara-Jayne speaks to Maushami Chetty who is the CEO at Aarya Legal about the legal and ethical issues.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for Minister Jackson Mthembu
The service for Minister in the Presidency is at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Ackerville, Mpumalanga.Read More
More from World
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind
'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show.Read More
UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports
The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countries.Read More
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman
"I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star.Read More
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all'
"The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy?
Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better.Read More
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze
Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman.Read More
Talk show giant Larry King has died
Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King.Read More
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof
John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD.Read More
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19
Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy.Read More
'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab
There have been mixed reactions from South Africans online following reports that billionaire Johann Rupert jumped the vaccination queue in Switzerland.Read More
More from Africa
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation
Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population.Read More
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado
Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah.Read More
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March
Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-19 jab.Read More
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees
Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a ban on trading raw timber.Read More
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans'
It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda.Read More
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms
Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment.Read More
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'
The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.Read More
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe.Read More
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed'
NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border.Read More
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane
The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai.Read More