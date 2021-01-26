UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports
UK Correspondent Gavin Grey says the government is expected to introduce tougher controls for passengers arriving in the UK from South Africa.
The number of people who have died due to Covid-19 in the UK has exceeded 100,000 since the pandemic began.
Grey says this has prompted authorities to take a stricter approach to travel entry restrictions.
According to reports, passengers arriving in the UK from South Africa or neighbouring countries will have to quarantine for 10 days, at their own expense, at a UK-designated hotel.
The self-paid hotel quarantines are also expected to apply to passengers from Brazil.
While this has not been confirmed by officials, Grey says an announcement is expected to be made in the next 24 to 48 hours.
It's understood UK officials are finalising the logistical details of the operation, which would involve negotiations with hotel groups, transport personnel, customs and border control officials.
Currently, direct flights from South Africa to the UK have been suspended in response to the new variant driving the second wave of infections in SA.
This has been one of the worst kept secrets and I think it's because the government thinks it's going to take quite a time to put into place. So they don't want to be made to look stupid and say something and then find it's going to take a month to actually put in place.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
At the same time, I think that they are just checking out how the plans would work in practice... We are expecting the details of the plan.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Passengers would be picked up at the airport by a government-run bus... The bus would then take them to a hotel and you would have to stay there for 10 days... That's both British passport holders and visitors to the country if they come from South Africa, or neighbouring countries and Brazil or neighbouring countries.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
At the end of that 10-day stay, they would be effectively given a bill.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Maybe the government is looking at subsiding or block-booking the hotel, getting a cheaper deal, we don't know.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
My understanding is that they are looking at the logistics of actually getting a coach right to the door of the airplane or pick-up conveyer belt in order really isolate those coming from these countries.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from World
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind
'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show.Read More
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.Read More
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman
"I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star.Read More
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all'
"The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy?
Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better.Read More
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze
Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman.Read More
Talk show giant Larry King has died
Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King.Read More
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof
John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD.Read More
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19
Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy.Read More
'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab
There have been mixed reactions from South Africans online following reports that billionaire Johann Rupert jumped the vaccination queue in Switzerland.Read More
More from Lifestyle
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances
Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.Read More
South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey
"Many countries around the world are full of people who drink too much," says Professor Adam Winstock (Global Drug Survey).Read More
Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey
Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows.Read More
R400 per kilo?! Competition Commission probes 'utterly exorbitant' ginger prices
The Competition Commission says it's currently investigating the exorbitant prices of ginger in the food retail market.Read More
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.Read More
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.Read More
So you want to publish a book? SA publisher offers one-on-one advice to writers
Maverick publisher and best-selling author Melinda Ferguson shares some industry secrets on pitching to a publisher.Read More
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy?
Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better.Read More
'Despite his illness being on stage re-energised Alvon to take on the world'
Collison's life partner Faried Swartz pays a fitting tribute to 'the love of his life' in song and talks to Sara-Jayne King.Read More