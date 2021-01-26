Streaming issues? Report here
UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports

26 January 2021 5:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
UK government
Gavin Grey
quarantine
Covid-19 travel ban
UK travel ban
South African travellers
UK quarantine
hotel quarantine

The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countries.

UK Correspondent Gavin Grey says the government is expected to introduce tougher controls for passengers arriving in the UK from South Africa.

The number of people who have died due to Covid-19 in the UK has exceeded 100,000 since the pandemic began.

Grey says this has prompted authorities to take a stricter approach to travel entry restrictions.

According to reports, passengers arriving in the UK from South Africa or neighbouring countries will have to quarantine for 10 days, at their own expense, at a UK-designated hotel.

The self-paid hotel quarantines are also expected to apply to passengers from Brazil.

While this has not been confirmed by officials, Grey says an announcement is expected to be made in the next 24 to 48 hours.

It's understood UK officials are finalising the logistical details of the operation, which would involve negotiations with hotel groups, transport personnel, customs and border control officials.

Currently, direct flights from South Africa to the UK have been suspended in response to the new variant driving the second wave of infections in SA.

This has been one of the worst kept secrets and I think it's because the government thinks it's going to take quite a time to put into place. So they don't want to be made to look stupid and say something and then find it's going to take a month to actually put in place.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

At the same time, I think that they are just checking out how the plans would work in practice... We are expecting the details of the plan.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Passengers would be picked up at the airport by a government-run bus... The bus would then take them to a hotel and you would have to stay there for 10 days... That's both British passport holders and visitors to the country if they come from South Africa, or neighbouring countries and Brazil or neighbouring countries.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

At the end of that 10-day stay, they would be effectively given a bill.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Maybe the government is looking at subsiding or block-booking the hotel, getting a cheaper deal, we don't know.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

My understanding is that they are looking at the logistics of actually getting a coach right to the door of the airplane or pick-up conveyer belt in order really isolate those coming from these countries.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


