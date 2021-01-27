Is God only found in places of worship, asks Kieno Kammies





Is God only to be found in places of worship?

That was the question posed by CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies on Wednesday during a conversation with legal advocacy organisation Freedom of Religion SA.

The group is heading to court to ask that Government’s current and indefinite ban on faith-based gatherings be lifted.

The group believes it is discriminatory for certain establishments like restaurants and gyms to be allowed to open while places of worship remain closed.

Why should the religious community be unfairly discriminated against? Michael Swain, FOR SA - Freedom of Religion South Africa

On 28 December, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a ban on social gatherings, religious gatherings, political events, traditional gatherings, and gatherings at sports grounds under an adjusted level 3 lockdown.

"As the number of people with active infections rises, there is a greater risk of an infected person without symptoms being present in a gathering and spreading the virus", he said.

We are asking that government proves the scientific data that supports the position it has taken. Michael Swain, FOR SA - Freedom of Religion South Africa

If the government is unable to do that, says Swain, that is proof that it is unfairly discriminating against the religious sector.

He adds that, while he understands government is engaged in a 'balancing act of lives and livelihoods', it's important to acknowledge the ways the industry contributes

We're not just talking about money, we're talking about the inherent dignity of people and the contribution the religious sector makes to South African society. Michael Swain, FOR SA - Freedom of Religion South Africa

Host Kieno Kammies put forward the argument that people don't necessarily need to be in a place of worship to practice their religion.

" My mum who's 74 and recovered from Covid says, 'I can happily have my relationship with my God where I am right now. I don't need to be between four walls to be close to my God', what do you say to that Michael?"

The point is, that we must treat sectors of society equally unless there is genuine and evidential reasons as to why not to. Michael Swain, FOR SA - Freedom of Religion South Africa

Click below to listen to For SA's Michael Swain, talking about what it believes to be regulations that unfairly discriminate against the religious community: