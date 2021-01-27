Is God only found in places of worship, asks Kieno Kammies
Is God only to be found in places of worship?
That was the question posed by CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies on Wednesday during a conversation with legal advocacy organisation Freedom of Religion SA.
The group is heading to court to ask that Government’s current and indefinite ban on faith-based gatherings be lifted.
The group believes it is discriminatory for certain establishments like restaurants and gyms to be allowed to open while places of worship remain closed.
Why should the religious community be unfairly discriminated against?Michael Swain, FOR SA - Freedom of Religion South Africa
On 28 December, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a ban on social gatherings, religious gatherings, political events, traditional gatherings, and gatherings at sports grounds under an adjusted level 3 lockdown.
"As the number of people with active infections rises, there is a greater risk of an infected person without symptoms being present in a gathering and spreading the virus", he said.
We are asking that government proves the scientific data that supports the position it has taken.Michael Swain, FOR SA - Freedom of Religion South Africa
If the government is unable to do that, says Swain, that is proof that it is unfairly discriminating against the religious sector.
He adds that, while he understands government is engaged in a 'balancing act of lives and livelihoods', it's important to acknowledge the ways the industry contributes
We're not just talking about money, we're talking about the inherent dignity of people and the contribution the religious sector makes to South African society.Michael Swain, FOR SA - Freedom of Religion South Africa
Host Kieno Kammies put forward the argument that people don't necessarily need to be in a place of worship to practice their religion.
" My mum who's 74 and recovered from Covid says, 'I can happily have my relationship with my God where I am right now. I don't need to be between four walls to be close to my God', what do you say to that Michael?"
The point is, that we must treat sectors of society equally unless there is genuine and evidential reasons as to why not to.Michael Swain, FOR SA - Freedom of Religion South Africa
Click below to listen to For SA's Michael Swain, talking about what it believes to be regulations that unfairly discriminate against the religious community:
More from Local
[LISTEN] First recording of a Killer Whale in SA...and in our very own False Bay
SeaSearch jumped on board with Dave Hurwitz from Simon's Town Boat Company to photograph and record this amazing killer whale.Read More
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances
Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.Read More
Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school
'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity CoughlanRead More
Cape Town burials show slight decline as new Covid-19 infections ease
The City of Cape Town says burials have shown a slight decline over the past two weeks, however, demand remains high.Read More
[UPCOMING] Refilwe Moloto interviews experts on new SARS-CoV-2 variant, and more
Tune in to 567 (medium wave) between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM on Wednesday – or listen online.Read More
Matshela Koko suing six people - including pre-school principal - for defamation
Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has launched a defamation lawsuit against six people, including the power utility's spokesman and a pre-school principal.Read More
South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey
"Many countries around the world are full of people who drink too much," says Professor Adam Winstock (Global Drug Survey).Read More
Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey
Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows.Read More
I've defaulted on my home loan, now what?
Ignoring the problem makes it worse for the client and the bank says Pravin Subramoney, from FNB home loans.Read More
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw
Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison".Read More