Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting





The Netherlands is being hit by waves of public violence, as rioters – angered by the Covid-19 curfew – rampage in cities across the country.

Riot police struggled to contain marauding groups of men who looted shops, burned cars, and torched a Covid-19 testing station.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the rioting "criminal violence" while law enforcement described it as "worst rioting in 40 years".

“It's unacceptable,” said Rutte.

“All normal people will regard this with horror.”

Eindhoven’s mayor, John Jorritsma, called for the government to send in the army, likening the situation to a “civil war”.

Rutte denounced the “idiots” who attacked a hospital in Enschede by pelting it with rocks.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Three nights of violent protests against the curfew… Shops in Rotterdam and several other cities looted. Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures in the Netherlands turned into riots in several cities. pic.twitter.com/9Yt4tbEYYJ — M Ikhlaq Siddiqui (@Miksiddiqui) January 25, 2021

The Finance Minister said it’s ‘scum’ doing this… it's caught on. It’s being called the ‘scum riots’… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Netherlands anti-lockdown riots extend to a third night https://t.co/a4Gy3FY0r0 pic.twitter.com/GJ6pkCADcn — CNA (@ChannelNewsAsia) January 26, 2021

The Netherlands has been very, very slow on the uptake for the vaccine… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

After months and months of restrictions… young men are terribly frustrated and enjoying the camaraderie of some action. It doesn't excuse it, but it might explain it. Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures in the Netherlands turned into riots in several cities on Sunday.



Nearly 200 people were arrested. Read more: https://t.co/lQ6W3f7BZL pic.twitter.com/7ngANCBFFX — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 25, 2021

