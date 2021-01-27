Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting
The Netherlands is being hit by waves of public violence, as rioters – angered by the Covid-19 curfew – rampage in cities across the country.
Riot police struggled to contain marauding groups of men who looted shops, burned cars, and torched a Covid-19 testing station.
RELATED: Netherlands hit by riots over curfew - EWN
Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the rioting "criminal violence" while law enforcement described it as "worst rioting in 40 years".
“It's unacceptable,” said Rutte.
“All normal people will regard this with horror.”
Eindhoven’s mayor, John Jorritsma, called for the government to send in the army, likening the situation to a “civil war”.
Rutte denounced the “idiots” who attacked a hospital in Enschede by pelting it with rocks.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Recently published Gilchrist articles:
-
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all'
-
UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?'
-
'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods'
Three nights of violent protests against the curfew… Shops in Rotterdam and several other cities looted.Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures in the Netherlands turned into riots in several cities. pic.twitter.com/9Yt4tbEYYJ— M Ikhlaq Siddiqui (@Miksiddiqui) January 25, 2021
The Finance Minister said it’s ‘scum’ doing this… it's caught on. It’s being called the ‘scum riots’…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Netherlands anti-lockdown riots extend to a third night https://t.co/a4Gy3FY0r0 pic.twitter.com/GJ6pkCADcn— CNA (@ChannelNewsAsia) January 26, 2021
The Netherlands has been very, very slow on the uptake for the vaccine…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
After months and months of restrictions… young men are terribly frustrated and enjoying the camaraderie of some action. It doesn't excuse it, but it might explain it.Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures in the Netherlands turned into riots in several cities on Sunday.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 25, 2021
Nearly 200 people were arrested. Read more: https://t.co/lQ6W3f7BZL pic.twitter.com/7ngANCBFFX
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[UPCOMING] Refilwe Moloto interviews experts on new SARS-CoV-2 variant, and more
Tune in to 567 (medium wave) between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM on Wednesday – or listen online.Read More
South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey
"Many countries around the world are full of people who drink too much," says Professor Adam Winstock (Global Drug Survey).Read More
Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey
Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows.Read More
My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer
"I have eight employees," says Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela. "The future of my kids depend on me, what if I can’t pay this back?"Read More
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all'
"The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.Read More
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19
Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy.Read More
Exactly a year ago, Wuhan in China locked down – and the world changed, forever
On 23 January, the world looked on in disbelief, and much horror – still oblivious to what lies ahead – as Wuhan locked down.Read More
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again
"The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.Read More
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More