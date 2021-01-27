[LISTEN] First recording of a Killer Whale in SA...and in our very own False Bay
Simon of SeaSearch jumped on board with Dave Hurwitz from Simon's Town Boat Company to photograph and record this amazing killer whale.
Listen to this amazing sound below:
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:
