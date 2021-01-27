[LISTEN] First recording of a Killer Whale in SA...and in our very own False Bay

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
The State Commission of Inquiry is hearing more damning evidence of alleged corruption at the State Security Agency, when an unidentified witness takes the stand.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Covid-cases stabilising. Time to open up?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Richard Calland
Richard Calland
Today at 12:10
Zondo angry over MaNtuli’s unlawful detention by spies probing Jacob Zuma poisoning. With Audio from MaNtuli.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:15
State Security: Where was the Parliamentary oversight?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dianne Kohler Barnard
Dianne Kohler-Barnard
Dianne Kohler-Barnard - Shadow Minister Of Police at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:15
THE REPORT INTO THE CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING THE CARE AND DEATH OF SHONISANI LETHOLE AT TEMBISA TERTIARY HOSPITAL.- WITH AUDIO.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sifiso Zulu - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
How do states around the world keep intel ops in check?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barry Gilder
Today at 12:23
MAN ACCUSED OF LEAKING MATRIC MATHS PAPER IN COURT
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Calls for Arthur Fraser's removal - Popcru responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Today at 12:37
Why is anti-lockdown sentiment growing globally?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anesca Smith
Today at 12:45
Lift airline: flying during the pandemic & travel trends
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Ayache - Former General Manager at Uber South Africa
Jonathan Ayache
Jonathan Ayache - Uber GM for coastal cities in South Africa
Today at 12:52
Who's to blame if you get covid on business travel?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Oz Desai - General Manager at Corporate Traveller
Oz Desai - GM of Corporate Traveller in South Africa
Today at 13:10
On the couch with Second Chance Animal Rescue Sanctum (Scars)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chinelle Boshoff
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Guy Lamb: ANALYSIS | Lockdown policing is not lekker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 15:40
Answering the basic Covid-19 questions with Prof Francois Venter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Director of Ezintsha
Today at 15:50
Answering the basic Covid-19 questions with Prof Francois Venter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Director of Ezintsha
Today at 16:05
Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - LSE IDEAS
Today at 16:20
A doctor argues we must start using ivermectin now
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Freinkel - medical doctor in private practice in Johannesburg
Today at 16:55
4 million African web addresses have been stolen
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
Qaanitah Hunter | State security shenanigans: The rot has been allowed to fester
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - News24
Today at 17:20
Sludge removal services at wastewater plants to commence this week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
More than 4 million IP addresses embezzled in what is dubbed Africa's greatest internet heist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual: The SPAC for hacks reveals the cracks in a financial system
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja - The Kinsley Report released in October reveals the most ridiculously expensive car parts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu
[LISTEN] First recording of a Killer Whale in SA...and in our very own False Bay

27 January 2021 7:41 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Killer whale
False Bay
Sea
Ocean
marine life
Simons Town Boat Company
SeaSearch

SeaSearch jumped on board with Dave Hurwitz from Simon's Town Boat Company to photograph and record this amazing killer whale.

Simon of SeaSearch jumped on board with Dave Hurwitz from Simon's Town Boat Company to photograph and record this amazing killer whale.

Listen to this amazing sound below:

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:

Dave Hurwitz https://www.facebook.com/boatcompany

27 January 2021 7:41 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Killer whale
False Bay
Sea
Ocean
marine life
Simons Town Boat Company
SeaSearch

Church worship prayer religion faith christianity

Is God only found in places of worship, asks Kieno Kammies

27 January 2021 11:33 AM

Freedom Of Religion SA is heading to court to have places of worship opened up under the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

group-of-young-people-waiting-for-job-interviewjpg

New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances

26 January 2021 7:50 PM

Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school

26 January 2021 7:02 PM

'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity Coughlan

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200713-undertakers3-edjpg

Cape Town burials show slight decline as new Covid-19 infections ease

26 January 2021 4:21 PM

The City of Cape Town says burials have shown a slight decline over the past two weeks, however, demand remains high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-moloto-in-the-capetalk-studiojpg

[UPCOMING] Refilwe Moloto interviews experts on new SARS-CoV-2 variant, and more

26 January 2021 3:46 PM

Tune in to 567 (medium wave) between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM on Wednesday – or listen online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180124 Matshela Koko 3

Matshela Koko suing six people - including pre-school principal - for defamation

26 January 2021 3:27 PM

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has launched a defamation lawsuit against six people, including the power utility's spokesman and a pre-school principal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drunk alcoholic woman drinking wine alcohol alone in living room 123rflifestyle

South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey

26 January 2021 3:11 PM

"Many countries around the world are full of people who drink too much," says Professor Adam Winstock (Global Drug Survey).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old elderly man receives Covid-19 vaccine vaccination vaccinated 123rf

Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey

26 January 2021 1:57 PM

Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

house-mortgage-bond-home-rent-family-123rf

I've defaulted on my home loan, now what?

26 January 2021 1:51 PM

Ignoring the problem makes it worse for the client and the bank says Pravin Subramoney, from FNB home loans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jacob-zuma-laughing-in-parliament-ewn-thomas-holdergif

Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw

26 January 2021 12:20 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

