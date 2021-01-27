[LISTEN] First recording of a Killer Whale in SA...and in our very own False Bay

Today at 12:05 The State Commission of Inquiry is hearing more damning evidence of alleged corruption at the State Security Agency, when an unidentified witness takes the stand. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Covid-cases stabilising. Time to open up? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Richard Calland

Richard Calland

Today at 12:10 Zondo angry over MaNtuli’s unlawful detention by spies probing Jacob Zuma poisoning. With Audio from MaNtuli. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

Today at 12:15 State Security: Where was the Parliamentary oversight? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Dianne Kohler Barnard

Dianne Kohler-Barnard

Dianne Kohler-Barnard - Shadow Minister Of Police at Democratic Alliance

Today at 12:15 THE REPORT INTO THE CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING THE CARE AND DEATH OF SHONISANI LETHOLE AT TEMBISA TERTIARY HOSPITAL.- WITH AUDIO. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sifiso Zulu - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:23 How do states around the world keep intel ops in check? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Barry Gilder

Today at 12:23 MAN ACCUSED OF LEAKING MATRIC MATHS PAPER IN COURT The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 Calls for Arthur Fraser's removal - Popcru responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru

Today at 12:37 Why is anti-lockdown sentiment growing globally? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Anesca Smith

Today at 12:45 Lift airline: flying during the pandemic & travel trends The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Jonathan Ayache - Former General Manager at Uber South Africa

Jonathan Ayache

Jonathan Ayache - Uber GM for coastal cities in South Africa

Today at 12:52 Who's to blame if you get covid on business travel? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Oz Desai - General Manager at Corporate Traveller

Oz Desai - GM of Corporate Traveller in South Africa

Today at 13:10 On the couch with Second Chance Animal Rescue Sanctum (Scars) Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Chinelle Boshoff

Today at 13:35 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Wendy Knowler

Today at 15:20 Guy Lamb: ANALYSIS | Lockdown policing is not lekker Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dr Guy Lamb

Today at 15:40 Answering the basic Covid-19 questions with Prof Francois Venter Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Francois Venter - Director of Ezintsha

Today at 15:50 Answering the basic Covid-19 questions with Prof Francois Venter Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Francois Venter - Director of Ezintsha

Today at 16:05 Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Jacob Parakilas - LSE IDEAS

Today at 16:20 A doctor argues we must start using ivermectin now Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Paul Freinkel - medical doctor in private practice in Johannesburg

Today at 16:55 4 million African web addresses have been stolen Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 17:05 Qaanitah Hunter | State security shenanigans: The rot has been allowed to fester Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Qaanitah Hunter - News24

Today at 17:20 Sludge removal services at wastewater plants to commence this week Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Lester Kiewit

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:48 More than 4 million IP addresses embezzled in what is dubbed Africa's greatest internet heist The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual: The SPAC for hacks reveals the cracks in a financial system The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE Consumer Ninja - The Kinsley Report released in October reveals the most ridiculously expensive car parts The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

