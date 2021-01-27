This brainteaser has people stumped, but can you solve it?

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Guy Lamb: ANALYSIS | Lockdown policing is not lekker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 15:40
Answering the basic Covid-19 questions with Prof Francois Venter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Director of Ezintsha
Today at 15:50
Answering the basic Covid-19 questions with Prof Francois Venter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Director of Ezintsha
Today at 16:05
Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - LSE IDEAS
Today at 16:20
A doctor argues we must start using ivermectin now
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Freinkel - medical doctor in private practice in Johannesburg
Today at 16:55
4 million African web addresses have been stolen
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
Qaanitah Hunter | State security shenanigans: The rot has been allowed to fester
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - News24
Today at 17:20
Sludge removal services at wastewater plants to commence this week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
New spate of elephant deaths in Botswana’s Okavango Delta
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Keith Lindsay
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
More than 4 million IP addresses embezzled in what is dubbed Africa's greatest internet heist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: The SPAC for hacks reveals the cracks in a financial system
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja - The Kinsley Report released in October reveals the most ridiculously expensive car parts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu - leigh@creativespacemedia.co.za
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament? "The current SSA is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting," says DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard. 27 January 2021 12:59 PM
This brainteaser has people stumped, but can you solve it? Sara-Jayne King posed the riddle to listeners to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast show, but did any get the answer right? 27 January 2021 12:30 PM
Is God only found in places of worship, asks Kieno Kammies Freedom Of Religion SA is heading to court to have places of worship opened up under the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations. 27 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all Local
'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member. 27 January 2021 8:41 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Politics
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry... 27 January 2021 9:37 AM
2 reasons your employer can force you to join a specific medical scheme Lawyer Craig Berkowitz outlines when it is compulsory for employees to join a medical aid scheme selected by an employer. 27 January 2021 5:23 AM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all Business
Is your medical aid ripping you off? MediCheck can help you resolve claims R35 billion spent by members out of their savings, which is their own money, or out of pocket this past year, says Mark Hyman. 27 January 2021 8:25 AM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countr... 26 January 2021 5:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting Eindhoven’s mayor, likening the violence to a "civil war", wants the army to intervene. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 27 January 2021 11:20 AM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
View all Africa
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all' "The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 January 2021 9:05 AM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

This brainteaser has people stumped, but can you solve it?

27 January 2021 12:30 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Sara-Jayne King
brainteaser
riddle

Sara-Jayne King posed the riddle to listeners to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast show, but did any get the answer right?

Each week on CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast show, host Sara-Jayne King tests the mental sharpness of listeners with a brainteaser.

Last weekend's riddle was sent in by Sue in Pinelands who said, "SJ apparently this riddle is given as part of the entrance exam to Harvard - I don't know how true that is but it had my whole family baffled. Let's see if your listeners fare any better."

Can you solve this tricky riddle that had listeners stumped?

'Seven men have seven wives. Each man and each wife have seven children. What is the total number of people?'

pixabay.com

Sara-Jayne was inundated with responses as people tried to solve the baffling brainteaser.

Here are a few of the answers that came into the show:

Whatsapp from Keith: Each wife and each husband has 7 children, which means each couple has 7 children therefore a total of 9 people. There are 7 such couples therefore 9 x 7 = 63, but if you read it as each person has 7 children then there would be 16 people per couple. 7 x 16 = 112.

WhatsApp from Bridgette: If they are polygamists.... man + 7 wives = 8 + 49 kids = 57 X 7 = 399

WhatsApp from Fiona: 49 children. If there are 7 couples with 7 children each couple (the men and women would share the 7 children if those are the only children they all have, having them with each other.) Harvard, here I come?

In all the time that I've been doing the brainteaser, we've never had so many responses or so many different possible answers!

Sara-Jayne King, Host - Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

I got 399 people and here's how. 7 men have 7 wives that makes the total number of wives 49. Each of the wives have 7 children which makes the total number of children to be 343, plus the 7 men is 350. Therefore, 49 wives, 343 Children and 7 men is 399 in total

Sara-Jayne King, Host - Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

So what is the right answer?

Well, it seems to depend on how you read the question. Here are some of the possible answers:

Answer 1: If 7 men have 7 wives, assuming each man only has one wife then 7 + 7 = 14. Then, each wife has 7 children, so that will be 7 x 7 = 49. Next, add the children to the men and wives and get 49 + 14 = 63.

Answer 2: If each of the 7 men had 7 wives each, that would be 7 x 7 = 49 wives. Then, add on the 7 men, so that’s 49 + 7 = 56. Next, work out the number of children, which is 7 x 7 x 7 =343. Then, add the number of men and wives to the children and get 343 + 56 = 399.

Answer 3: If 7 men have 7 wives that simply means there are 7 coupled, so that is 7 +7 = 14. Then, if each couple has a child, that’s 14 + 7 = 21.

Which answer do you think is correct?

If you've got a brainteaser that beats this one, send it to Sara-Jayne King - sarak@primedia.co.za


27 January 2021 12:30 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Sara-Jayne King
brainteaser
riddle

More from Local

alcohol-bar-drink-drinking-restaurant-liquor-hospitality-wine-beer-whiskey-123rf

These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey

27 January 2021 2:25 PM

Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019

When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament?

27 January 2021 12:59 PM

"The current SSA is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting," says DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Church worship prayer religion faith christianity

Is God only found in places of worship, asks Kieno Kammies

27 January 2021 11:33 AM

Freedom Of Religion SA is heading to court to have places of worship opened up under the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

27 January 2021 8:41 AM

Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-medicine-medical-aid-costs-piggy-bank-financial-health-finance-123rf

Is your medical aid ripping you off? MediCheck can help you resolve claims

27 January 2021 8:25 AM

R35 billion spent by members out of their savings, which is their own money, or out of pocket this past year, says Mark Hyman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Killer Whale photographed by Dave Hurwitz, Simons Town Boat Company

[LISTEN] First recording of a Killer Whale in SA...and in our very own False Bay

27 January 2021 7:41 AM

SeaSearch jumped on board with Dave Hurwitz from Simon's Town Boat Company to photograph and record this amazing killer whale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

group-of-young-people-waiting-for-job-interviewjpg

New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances

26 January 2021 7:50 PM

Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school

26 January 2021 7:02 PM

'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity Coughlan

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200713-undertakers3-edjpg

Cape Town burials show slight decline as new Covid-19 infections ease

26 January 2021 4:21 PM

The City of Cape Town says burials have shown a slight decline over the past two weeks, however, demand remains high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-moloto-in-the-capetalk-studiojpg

[UPCOMING] Refilwe Moloto interviews experts on new SARS-CoV-2 variant, and more

26 January 2021 3:46 PM

Tune in to 567 (medium wave) between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM on Wednesday – or listen online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Local Politics

Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot

Business Lifestyle

My heart breaks. I owe millions – South Africa's first Black female beer brewer

Business

EWN Highlights

100 mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its COVID fight

27 January 2021 1:57 PM

Nzimande in talks to have health sciences staff, students vaccinated

27 January 2021 1:12 PM

Nathaniel Julies murder case postponed to 26 February

27 January 2021 12:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA