This brainteaser has people stumped, but can you solve it?
Each week on CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast show, host Sara-Jayne King tests the mental sharpness of listeners with a brainteaser.
Last weekend's riddle was sent in by Sue in Pinelands who said, "SJ apparently this riddle is given as part of the entrance exam to Harvard - I don't know how true that is but it had my whole family baffled. Let's see if your listeners fare any better."
Can you solve this tricky riddle that had listeners stumped?
'Seven men have seven wives. Each man and each wife have seven children. What is the total number of people?'
Sara-Jayne was inundated with responses as people tried to solve the baffling brainteaser.
Here are a few of the answers that came into the show:
Whatsapp from Keith: Each wife and each husband has 7 children, which means each couple has 7 children therefore a total of 9 people. There are 7 such couples therefore 9 x 7 = 63, but if you read it as each person has 7 children then there would be 16 people per couple. 7 x 16 = 112.
WhatsApp from Bridgette: If they are polygamists.... man + 7 wives = 8 + 49 kids = 57 X 7 = 399
WhatsApp from Fiona: 49 children. If there are 7 couples with 7 children each couple (the men and women would share the 7 children if those are the only children they all have, having them with each other.) Harvard, here I come?
In all the time that I've been doing the brainteaser, we've never had so many responses or so many different possible answers!Sara-Jayne King, Host - Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
I got 399 people and here's how. 7 men have 7 wives that makes the total number of wives 49. Each of the wives have 7 children which makes the total number of children to be 343, plus the 7 men is 350. Therefore, 49 wives, 343 Children and 7 men is 399 in totalSara-Jayne King, Host - Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Brain teaser ke bona guys...what's the total number of people here? pic.twitter.com/iIOitcT51X— #GodIsInControl (@Cecy_M_LS) January 19, 2021
So what is the right answer?
Well, it seems to depend on how you read the question. Here are some of the possible answers:
Answer 1: If 7 men have 7 wives, assuming each man only has one wife then 7 + 7 = 14. Then, each wife has 7 children, so that will be 7 x 7 = 49. Next, add the children to the men and wives and get 49 + 14 = 63.
Answer 2: If each of the 7 men had 7 wives each, that would be 7 x 7 = 49 wives. Then, add on the 7 men, so that’s 49 + 7 = 56. Next, work out the number of children, which is 7 x 7 x 7 =343. Then, add the number of men and wives to the children and get 343 + 56 = 399.
Answer 3: If 7 men have 7 wives that simply means there are 7 coupled, so that is 7 +7 = 14. Then, if each couple has a child, that’s 14 + 7 = 21.
Which answer do you think is correct?
If you've got a brainteaser that beats this one, send it to Sara-Jayne King - sarak@primedia.co.za
