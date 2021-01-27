'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim





The data is positive, suggests The Midday Report presenter, Lester Kiewit.

Covid infections appear to be stablising, and indications are we are on the downward trend. Over the last week, there has been a 29% decrease in infections. Infections have halved over the past two weeks with a test positivity rate of about 20%.

Hospitalisations have decreased by about 11%, reports Lester, and there has also been a 7% decrease in the number of covid-related deaths, though mortalities remain high.

Level 3 lockdown is expected to continue until 15 February. But is it time for the President to consider reopening just a little?

Lester talks to Prof Salim Abdool Karim, a scientific advisor on the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid.

This is a very positive trend. It's very reassuring to see that consistently over the last 14 days we've seen a decline. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

We seem to have hit a peak in the second wave if you look a the 7-day moving average at around 20,000 cases around the 8th of January, and since then the numbers have come down quite sharply. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

This is a new virus and the viral dynamics were different in the second wave than they were in the first wave. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

In the second wave the cases went up more rapidly, but they also appear to be coming down more rapidly as well. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

What does this mean for a potential third wave with different variants and a harder lockdown resulting to contain these possible future variants, asks Lester? Karim says it is hard to know for certain when and how this may occur.

Certainly what we do know from the way the virus behaves, is that we can expect multiple waves to occur and they seem to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres - a peak in the summer and a peak in the winter Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

If the trend of two peaks a year continues, then there will be another two peaks in the course of this year, he notes.

Should we be preparing for the next peak, asks Lester? Karim says knowledge about the virus is ever-changing.

Every time I think I know something about this virus, I learn that actually, I don't know...I had thought we would only be in our second wave at the beginning of January. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

Young people partying at the end of last year, along with a new faster-transmitting variant of the virus, has changed things, he says.

There is a level of unpredictability.

I think we will probably be seeing a third wave or increase in cases closer to June/July period rather than March/April. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

Political analyst Prof Richard Calland talks to Lester about opening up the economy as cases of Covid-19 drop.

