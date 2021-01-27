These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey
For the first time, South Africa has been included in a global survey looking at the behaviour of people who drink and use drugs.
The Global Drug Survey, the largest of its kind in the world, compiles data from over 110,000 people from 25 countries.
The survey revealed that people from England and Scotland were the world's biggest drunks, but that 30% of all respondents reported getting drunk in the last 12 months.
The latest questionnaire also asked people what they most regretted about getting drunk. Here's what they said:
Top five reasons people regretted getting drunk:
- Bad hangover (75%)
- Said something I wouldn't normally have said
- Increased anxiety the next day
- Ended up in an argument
- Failed to do something that was important
Other regrets included drunken sex, getting hurt while intoxicated, and posting something embarrassing on social media.
Dr Keith Scott, co-founder of the South African Drug Policy Initiative says the results of the survey can be used to help policymakers.
It will help people who use drugs in the long term.Dr Keith Scott, Co-founder of the South African Drug Policy Initiative
Here are a few of the other key findings from the Global Drug Survey 2020:
- Globally, 94% of respondents reported drinking alcohol, 64% used cannabis, and 60% tobacco.
- Women were more likely to regret getting drunk than men.
- Of those drug users who reported seeking emergency medical treatment after taking drugs, the majority had used heroin.
You can read the results of the survey by clicking here:
Click below to listen to the most common regrets people have after getting drunk or taking drugs:
