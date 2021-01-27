These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Sludge removal services at wastewater plants to commence this week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
New spate of elephant deaths in Botswana’s Okavango Delta
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Keith Lindsay
Simon Espley - Africa Geographic
Today at 18:11
South African barley farmers brace themselves for a bleak future
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Makube - Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB
Today at 18:15
ZOOM: Wine industry heads to court in a fight for the alcohol ban to be lifted
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing director at Vinpro | rico@vinpro.co.za
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
More than 4 million IP addresses embezzled in what is dubbed Africa's greatest internet heist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: The SPAC for hacks reveals the cracks in a financial system
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja - The Kinsley Report released in October reveals the most ridiculously expensive car parts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu - leigh@creativespacemedia.co.za
No Items to show
Latest Local
Q & A: Your Covid-19 questions answered Everything you've always wanted to know about Covid-19, infectious diseases expert Francois Venter answers your questions. 27 January 2021 5:16 PM
Good cop, bad cop: Will 2021 be a repeat of the lockdown policing seen in 2020? What will policing look like in 2021 in light of the current indefinite lockdown asks Stellenbosch University's Dr Guy Lamb. 27 January 2021 4:30 PM
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets. 27 January 2021 2:25 PM
View all Local
When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament? "The current SSA is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting," says DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard. 27 January 2021 12:59 PM
'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member. 27 January 2021 8:41 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena. 27 January 2021 2:48 PM
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry... 27 January 2021 9:37 AM
2 reasons your employer can force you to join a specific medical scheme Lawyer Craig Berkowitz outlines when it is compulsory for employees to join a medical aid scheme selected by an employer. 27 January 2021 5:23 AM
View all Business
Is your medical aid ripping you off? MediCheck can help you resolve claims R35 billion spent by members out of their savings, which is their own money, or out of pocket this past year, says Mark Hyman. 27 January 2021 8:25 AM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countr... 26 January 2021 5:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets. 27 January 2021 2:25 PM
Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting Eindhoven’s mayor, likening the violence to a "civil war", wants the army to intervene. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 27 January 2021 11:20 AM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena. 27 January 2021 2:48 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
View all Opinion
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey

27 January 2021 2:25 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Drugs
addiction
drinking

Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets.

For the first time, South Africa has been included in a global survey looking at the behaviour of people who drink and use drugs.

The Global Drug Survey, the largest of its kind in the world, compiles data from over 110,000 people from 25 countries.

The survey revealed that people from England and Scotland were the world's biggest drunks, but that 30% of all respondents reported getting drunk in the last 12 months.

The latest questionnaire also asked people what they most regretted about getting drunk. Here's what they said:

Top five reasons people regretted getting drunk:

  1. Bad hangover (75%)
  2. Said something I wouldn't normally have said
  3. Increased anxiety the next day
  4. Ended up in an argument
  5. Failed to do something that was important

Other regrets included drunken sex, getting hurt while intoxicated, and posting something embarrassing on social media.

Dr Keith Scott, co-founder of the South African Drug Policy Initiative says the results of the survey can be used to help policymakers.

It will help people who use drugs in the long term.

Dr Keith Scott, Co-founder of the South African Drug Policy Initiative

Here are a few of the other key findings from the Global Drug Survey 2020:

  • Globally, 94% of respondents reported drinking alcohol, 64% used cannabis, and 60% tobacco.
    • Women were more likely to regret getting drunk than men.
    • Of those drug users who reported seeking emergency medical treatment after taking drugs, the majority had used heroin.
© khaligo/123rf.com

You can read the results of the survey by clicking here:

Click below to listen to the most common regrets people have after getting drunk or taking drugs:


Netherlands Dutch Holland flag 123rf

Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting

27 January 2021 11:20 AM

Eindhoven’s mayor, likening the violence to a "civil war", wants the army to intervene. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-vaccine-south-african-flagjpg

IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind

26 January 2021 9:08 PM

'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosa-wefpng

[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines

26 January 2021 8:10 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports

26 January 2021 5:36 PM

The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

film-filmdirector-hollywoodjpg

Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman

26 January 2021 11:55 AM

"I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeff Bezos Amazon Forbes 123rf 123rfbusiness

‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all'

26 January 2021 9:05 AM

"The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Love relationships empathy support couple 123rf

Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy?

24 January 2021 11:08 AM

Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tinder Boys photography project by Yushi Li

UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze

24 January 2021 9:00 AM

Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Larry King

Talk show giant Larry King has died

23 January 2021 4:18 PM

Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

syringe needle vaccine vaccination medical gloves healthcare worker 123rf

Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof

22 January 2021 6:12 PM

John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-vaccinejpg

Q & A: Your Covid-19 questions answered

27 January 2021 5:16 PM

Everything you've always wanted to know about Covid-19, infectious diseases expert Francois Venter answers your questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

celegif

Good cop, bad cop: Will 2021 be a repeat of the lockdown policing seen in 2020?

27 January 2021 4:30 PM

What will policing look like in 2021 in light of the current indefinite lockdown asks Stellenbosch University's Dr Guy Lamb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019

When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament?

27 January 2021 12:59 PM

"The current SSA is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting," says DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Question mark pic

This brainteaser has people stumped, but can you solve it?

27 January 2021 12:30 PM

Sara-Jayne King posed the riddle to listeners to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast show, but did any get the answer right?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Church worship prayer religion faith christianity

Is God only found in places of worship, asks Kieno Kammies

27 January 2021 11:33 AM

Freedom Of Religion SA is heading to court to have places of worship opened up under the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

27 January 2021 8:41 AM

Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-medicine-medical-aid-costs-piggy-bank-financial-health-finance-123rf

Is your medical aid ripping you off? MediCheck can help you resolve claims

27 January 2021 8:25 AM

R35 billion spent by members out of their savings, which is their own money, or out of pocket this past year, says Mark Hyman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Killer Whale photographed by Dave Hurwitz, Simons Town Boat Company

[LISTEN] First recording of a Killer Whale in SA...and in our very own False Bay

27 January 2021 7:41 AM

SeaSearch jumped on board with Dave Hurwitz from Simon's Town Boat Company to photograph and record this amazing killer whale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

group-of-young-people-waiting-for-job-interviewjpg

New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances

26 January 2021 7:50 PM

Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school

26 January 2021 7:02 PM

'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity Coughlan

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk on the cover of Newsweek 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker

27 January 2021 2:48 PM

Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pediatrician entertaining patient children doctor medical 123rflifestyle 123rf

Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot

27 January 2021 9:37 AM

For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-medicine-medical-aid-costs-piggy-bank-financial-health-finance-123rf

Is your medical aid ripping you off? MediCheck can help you resolve claims

27 January 2021 8:25 AM

R35 billion spent by members out of their savings, which is their own money, or out of pocket this past year, says Mark Hyman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical aid scheme 123rf

2 reasons your employer can force you to join a specific medical scheme

27 January 2021 5:23 AM

Lawyer Craig Berkowitz outlines when it is compulsory for employees to join a medical aid scheme selected by an employer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

group-of-young-people-waiting-for-job-interviewjpg

New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances

26 January 2021 7:50 PM

Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports

26 January 2021 5:36 PM

The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drunk alcoholic woman drinking wine alcohol alone in living room 123rflifestyle

South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey

26 January 2021 3:11 PM

"Many countries around the world are full of people who drink too much," says Professor Adam Winstock (Global Drug Survey).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old elderly man receives Covid-19 vaccine vaccination vaccinated 123rf

Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey

26 January 2021 1:57 PM

Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-mask-man-grocery-shopping-supermarket-essentials-food-store-shops-123rf

R400 per kilo?! Competition Commission probes 'utterly exorbitant' ginger prices

26 January 2021 1:26 PM

The Competition Commission says it's currently investigating the exorbitant prices of ginger in the food retail market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fintech payments digital 123rfbusiness 123rf

10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early

25 January 2021 7:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

